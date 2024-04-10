Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits

Let’s not pretend this is a debate: being the younger sibling is obviously better. Even according to research conducted by the University of Tennessee, younger siblings have often strengthened their older sibling’s development. From both a practical and purely trivial standpoint, being the younger sibling comes with plenty of perks.

Starting with practicality, younger siblings always get the long end of the stick. The older sibling is the one who sits through the different trial runs of various parenting styles, whereas the younger sibling gets a much more seasoned approach. Admittedly, that doesn’t necessarily make it better parenting; that still depends on the parents. However, regardless of that factor, the younger sibling always gets to experience the best and worst of their parents second, after they’ve already seen the potential consequences.

Furthermore, younger siblings learn from the mistakes of their older siblings and can pave a smoother path for their futures. You could have any sort of relationship with your sibling, but as a younger sibling, you will always be able to see what they do right and what they do wrong. This gives you more insight about how to lead your life, whether it’s what you should do or what you shouldn’t do, and this perspective is unique to the younger sibling’s experience.

On top of the more practical reasons, being the younger sibling comes with plenty of additional bonuses. For one, for at least a couple of years, you get a private chauffeur. Feeling like a midday trip to Target? All you have to do is look one bedroom over, and bam. You’ve got yourself a ride, and, if you’re lucky, a bank. Having an older sibling also means a closet open for pilfering. Free clothes are always a plus. All you have to do is ask, and while that may not always work, there’s always the option of asking for forgiveness, not permission.

Additionally, being the younger sibling means getting blamed second (close to) every time. As the younger sibling, you’re the innocent one. You could never do anything wrong, and even if you do, your parents don’t automatically think you did. After all, who’s going to blame the baby of the family? And when your sibling leaves home for college or a job, you get an automatic upgrade to first class. You literally become your parents’ only priority.

All in all, living the younger sibling’s life means living a life with a multitude of convenient advantages. Whether it’s catching a ride when you need it the most, learning from the mishaps and missteps of your older sibling or grabbing an old sweatshirt to wear, the younger sibling’s life gives you unique access to these benefits.

