Senate to continue with blood drive, elections

With the end of the second semester on the horizon, Senate members are hard at work on their next goals and projects for the semester. Senator and junior Sophie Parker said the Senate is hard at work,

“The Spring blood drive is coming up on April 26 and we are trying to get as many signups as we can,” she said.

Parker says the blood drive is a great way to give back to the community in a simple way. Three lives can be saved with the blood donated and students get a free t-shirt with snacks for participating.

In addition, elections for Student Body President are in full swing,

“Student Body President is the leader of the Senate. Elections are happening right now so I would encourage you to participate and vote for who you want to represent Senate,” says Parker.

Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz said Senate members as usual have been working hard on their final events of the semester

“They have done a great job so far, I hope that a lot of students turn out for the blood drive,” Foutz said.

Parker said she is highly anticipating the final events of the year.

“I am excited to have a successful end to the 2023 to 2024 school year. We have all worked so hard and it’s great to see our hard work pay off,” she said.