Senate to plan Brain Games, prepare for Japanese exchange program

With the second semester in full swing, Senate members are starting to organize the final events of the year. Senator and junior Sophie Parker said the Senate is working on two large projects.

“We are making our Brain Game questions, as well as preparing for the Japanese exchange students coming to Carmel in March,” Parker said.

The SSRT trivia contest “Brain Games” is put together by the Senate. Each member must come up with 10 questions to be used in the contest. SSRTs will be competing against each other and the two winning teams will compete against each other during the final round on CHTV announcements for all to watch. Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz said Senate members have been working hard for a smooth brain games competition,

“Senate members have used almost every SRT for a while coming up with the questions, they are highly anticipating it,” Foutz said.

Additionally, senate members are also looking forward to the Japanese exchange students,

“Senate is planning a celebration for the students and we are also giving them tours and things like that,” Parker said.

Parker also said she is looking forward to the exchange students coming to school,