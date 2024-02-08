Senate to plan for Winter Formal, Brain Games

As winter break ended earlier this month, Senate members are starting to organize the second-semester events. Senator and junior Sophie Parker said there are two large projects Senate is working on.

“Although due to weather the Winter Formal was rescheduled to February 10 from 8 to 10, we still are deep into planning it,” Parker said.

The Winter Formal here is different than other school dances, as it is fully student-run. Each senate member is in charge of a different aspect of the dance. Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz said Senate members have been working on this for a while.

“Senate members have been hard at work, and each SRT has been extremely busy for them,” Foutz said.

Overall Senate members are looking forward to the dance,

“I would encourage you to attend the dance, you don’t need a formal dress or to even be there for the whole time. Even if you are there for 30 minutes you will have a good time,” Parker said.

According to Foutz, the Senate is also amidst planning for brain games, the SSRT trivia competition.

“They’re currently creating questions, and also teaching the freshman on how to make proper questions,” she said.