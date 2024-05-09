Administration reviews ongoing and new construction projects, impact over summer break

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Welcome to The Matrix
Local artists should create work for Carmel’s roundabouts
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits
Opposing Column: Posed pictures with friends take away from the experience
Opposing Column: Posed photos offer more than we realize
Sophomore Ruby Cummings (left) and Panda Pasteries chef Lucy Wright (right) create a blood orange cardamom olive oil cake. The cake was topped with dark chocolate ganache and walnut praline.
Max Dorsch, Gender and Sexuality (GSA) vice president and junior, presents in front of the GSA. He said, “Next year, I’m most excited just to see the new faces of people coming into the club. I’m excited to introduce the club to the incoming freshman and know that there are queer kids that will feel safe coming into the school, hopefully with the presence of this club.”
Students, counselor evaluate colleges’ reversal of the test-optional policy
GKOM sponsor Ryan Ringenberg views the schedule and assignments for upcoming meetings. Ringenberg said they cover topics recommended by freshmen counselors to assist freshmen throughout the year.
Sophomore Naaman Duckworth’s father stationed in Kuwait with other military members. “My dad joined the army later in his life at the age of 39 as a chaplain,” Duckworth said. “He spent nine months in Kuwait in 2019 and left shortly after that, totaling over six years as a chaplain in the army national guard.” (Submitted Photo: Naaman Duckworth)
Sophomore Daphne Uche-Ejekwu (right) tries to pick up her sister, Abbie Uche-Ejekwu (left) on April 4th. “I would miss going to school with (Daphne) when I go to college next year,” said Abbie.
Chinese teacher Tungfen Lee prepares her students for the AP Chinese exam on May 9.
Senior Carolyn Jia reviews scholarship opportunities during her release period on Jan. 19th, 2024. Although college application season is over, I still have to apply for scholarships and honors programs, so Im still quite busy, said Jia. 
Ashlyn Walker, Green Action Club (GAC) co-president and senior, presents at the Confront the Climate Crisis (CTCC) “In This Together” event on Jan. 16, 2024. Walker said there were many ways for students to get involved in environmental initiatives at this school and within the community.
Members of the Lacrosse team play in a scrimmage on April 24. Head Coach Keith Allen said offensive players have been using scrimmages to practice their plays and sets.
Sophomore Grace Marshall competes in a lifting competition. Marshall said, I would say (winning competitions) is a really good feeling. I work really hard for my strength and my capabilities so to see the outcome of it is pretty nice. (Submitted Photo: Grace Marshall)
Adom Quist, track and field runner and senior, runs in the track meet at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early
Senior Kevin Russo wipes off the oil from his bowling ball after throwing it. Russo said, “Wiping off the ball after every time you throw it is essential to consistency when bowling. If you do not wipe the ball, there could be residual oil, which can affect how the ball reacts when it goes down the lane. I always clean my balls in order to have a consistent reaction and always get a strike.”
Andrew Fuller talks to his team during a timeout on April 23. Fuller said he used to play at Carmel High School when he was younger.
Q&A with Amy Skeens-Benton, Assistance Principal, on prom dresses
Jojo Siwas extreme rebrand is a step too far in the other direction
Q&A with students on aspects of Senior Repertory Theater
Social media popularizes reading among young adults 
College chaos: unraveling the stress of college applications
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Sandra Yang, Computer Science Honor Society President (CSHS) and senior.
Reassessment policies raise questions about college acceptance, grade inflation
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Review: “Suits” is a perfect blend of legal drama and humor [MUSE]
Chelsea Meng on her Instagram-run bracelet shop [Biz Buzz]
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: May 8
Mini Crossword: May 7
Wordle: May 6
Word Search: April 30
Connections: April 30
Connections: May 8
Connections: April 30
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 3
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 14
Mini Crossword: May 7
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: March 29
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 18
John Fike, Master Patrol Officer, SRO and Carmel Cadet adviser, discusses field sobriety tests and how to conduct them with the Carmel Cadets. Fike said teaching students about important police duties like field sobriety tests would enable them to be educated and responsible members of their community.
Administration reviews ongoing and new construction projects, impact over summer break

Grace Guo
May 9, 2024
Principal+Tim+Phares+sits+in+the+Administration+Office.+Phares+said+ongoing+and+new+construction+projects+will+continue+or+start+over+the+summer.+Door+13+will+be+closed+until+the+2024-2025+school+year.
Principal Tim Phares sits in the Administration Office. Phares said ongoing and new construction projects will continue or start over the summer. Door 13 will be closed until the 2024-2025 school year.

Principal Tim Phares said ongoing and new construction projects will impact the school over the summer.

Phares said, “The biggest thing that will have an impact this summer is that Door 13 will not be accessible. Door 13’s the Freshman Center (entrance) and we usually have that accessible for students coming in for different reasons, whether it be athletics or clubs with meetings that go on throughout the summer.”

Phares said Door 13 will be closed due to work being done in the Freshman Center. Phares said, “The Freshmen Center will start what we call the mid-life cycle. The point is: it looks different because we get inundated, kind of flooded with workers over the summer trying to knock these projects out.”

Ellen Shore, GKOM Council member and senior, said the changes were worthwhile. “I think it could be beneficial to update things especially for the freshmen as incoming students. I think it’s a good idea, especially if it’s only over the summer,” Shore said.

World history teacher Ryan Ringenberg’s classroom is located in the third floor of the Freshman Center. Ringenberg said he does not think renovations in the Freshman Center will drastically impact teachers over the summer. Ringenberg said, “It’s already impacted me that they changed the ceiling tiles in my classroom… Mine was one of the first classrooms to get the new ceiling. They did have to move some things around but everything was put back and there was just some dust left.”

Phares said summer projects are usually smaller, compared to larger ongoing construction projects.

Phares said Door 2 and Door 4 will remain open for students. Phares said, “The best door to come through in the summer, and this is for any break, is always Door 2. We always try to have that door covered.”

Phares said that he recommends students communicate with whoever they’re meeting at the school over the summer. “It’s important that they try to make contact with the person they’re coming to see or why they’re coming to the building,” Phares said, “We just say that because it’s a really good safety net.”

Door 21 will be open by late July, in time for the 2024-2025 orientation. “When we do that, it will create that flow throughout the school. We’re excited for buses and things like that to get back to some normalcy,” Phares said.

While Door 21 will be open, the new natatorium will not open in July. “There will be classrooms and spaces down there that will be accessible, however, we have to wait for everything to be completely approved for the swimming pool. ” Phares said.

”Once we get the new natatorium open, the old natatorium will be refurbished. When I say that, it’s not a ton of work being done on it,” Phares said. “It just needs some touch-ups. So that will be going on sometime in the (2024-2025) school year. That pool will shut while the other opens and eventually we’ll get everything back.”

