Administration reviews ongoing and new construction projects, impact over summer break

Principal Tim Phares said ongoing and new construction projects will impact the school over the summer.

Phares said, “The biggest thing that will have an impact this summer is that Door 13 will not be accessible. Door 13’s the Freshman Center (entrance) and we usually have that accessible for students coming in for different reasons, whether it be athletics or clubs with meetings that go on throughout the summer.”

Phares said Door 13 will be closed due to work being done in the Freshman Center. Phares said, “The Freshmen Center will start what we call the mid-life cycle. The point is: it looks different because we get inundated, kind of flooded with workers over the summer trying to knock these projects out.”

Ellen Shore, GKOM Council member and senior, said the changes were worthwhile. “I think it could be beneficial to update things especially for the freshmen as incoming students. I think it’s a good idea, especially if it’s only over the summer,” Shore said.

World history teacher Ryan Ringenberg’s classroom is located in the third floor of the Freshman Center. Ringenberg said he does not think renovations in the Freshman Center will drastically impact teachers over the summer. Ringenberg said, “It’s already impacted me that they changed the ceiling tiles in my classroom… Mine was one of the first classrooms to get the new ceiling. They did have to move some things around but everything was put back and there was just some dust left.”

Phares said summer projects are usually smaller, compared to larger ongoing construction projects.

Phares said Door 2 and Door 4 will remain open for students. Phares said, “The best door to come through in the summer, and this is for any break, is always Door 2. We always try to have that door covered.”

Phares said that he recommends students communicate with whoever they’re meeting at the school over the summer. “It’s important that they try to make contact with the person they’re coming to see or why they’re coming to the building,” Phares said, “We just say that because it’s a really good safety net.”

Door 21 will be open by late July, in time for the 2024-2025 orientation. “When we do that, it will create that flow throughout the school. We’re excited for buses and things like that to get back to some normalcy,” Phares said.

While Door 21 will be open, the new natatorium will not open in July. “There will be classrooms and spaces down there that will be accessible, however, we have to wait for everything to be completely approved for the swimming pool. ” Phares said.

”Once we get the new natatorium open, the old natatorium will be refurbished. When I say that, it’s not a ton of work being done on it,” Phares said. “It just needs some touch-ups. So that will be going on sometime in the (2024-2025) school year. That pool will shut while the other opens and eventually we’ll get everything back.”