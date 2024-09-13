Q&A with Principal Tim Phares on student complaints

  • CHS HOMECOMING PEP RALLY AND PARADE ON SEPT. 20
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
National Photography Month
A New Frontier in Space Travel
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon "It Ends With Us"?
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon “It Ends With Us”?
Places on Main Tier List
Places on Main Tier List
Putting away phones in classrooms allows students to focus better, leads to higher grades
Putting away phones in classrooms allows students to focus better, leads to higher grades
Principal Tim Phares sits in a chair in his office. "I feel, and this is my perspective, we are pretty receptive and constantly reflecting to make changes on how we look at things," Phares said. (Submitted photo: Grace Guo)
Q&A with Principal Tim Phares on student complaints
Junior Allison Shen challenges freshmen to solve a math problem for a chance at free candy at the Freshmen Activities Fair during SSRT on August 22 in the Freshmen Cafeteria. Shen had been walking around the cafeteria and posing this challenge to many freshmen in hopes of increasing the membership of Math Club and standing out among other stands by actively seeking out members. Submitted by Shawn Feng
Greyhound Connections members, leadership discuss success of the beginning of the new year
Members of the Speech faction of Speech and Debate Club participate in introductory activities at their first meeting on Aug. 27. McMillan said that working with each other helps members bond and build a community.
Speech and Debate Club prepares for upcoming novice tournament on Sept. 28
Pinnacle staff to increase price of yearbook to $52 on Sept. 6
Students participate in making Hwachae, a Korean treat at the A5 callout meeting on Aug. 30, 2024. Feryal Haider, club president and senior, said she is looking forward to what the club will accomplish this year.
A5 to prepare homecoming booth
Students learn about new clubs at the Freshman Club Fair on August 22nd. Sophomore Rajeev Singh said the activities fair was a great way to connect with students and get them to join various clubs.
Freshmen transitioning into CHS eased by implemented measures, alleviates stress
Junior Manvi Musunuru studies in class with her glasses on Aug 8. Musunuru wore glasses due to difficulty seeing the board in the class. Musunuru said it helped her greatly in classes.
Students, optometrist experience more vision problems due to increased screen time
On Aug. 10, Junior Jessica Xie focuses on editing a piece of writing submitted to the literary magazine, the Breakbread Literacy Project, where she interns. Xie said she is grateful that her internship allows her to see what writing is like from a publishing standpoint.
High school internships provide students unique experiences
McMillan stands with his siblings, Merilee, his older sister, and Abby, his younger sister, for a photo. McMillan said he encourages middle children to develop positive relationships with their siblings and parents. (Submitted Photo: Park McMillan)
Middle children work to overcome being overshadowed by siblings
Mock Trial attorney Ava Luo gets ready to give her closing statement for the state final round against Trinity Christian School at the Marion County Community Justice Center on Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024. “I think that I’ve learned a lot from both (Speech & Debate team) and Mock Trial about public speaking. One (lesson) is to keep in mind is that not everything is going to go as planned,” Luo said. “And when something doesn’t go as planned, it’s important to not panic and (to) adapt to the circumstances.” (Submitted Photo: Ava Luo)
Speech and Debate coach, students evaluate the significance of public speaking clubs on confidence, professional development
Senior Alex Shackell swims in an Olympic race in August 2024. Shackell said, “There’s always going to be nerves and stuff but I tried to remain pretty calm and I knew I was ready for the race.” (Submitted Photo: Alex Shackell)
Athlete Spotlight: Alex Shackell on competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics
Andrew Kim, tennis player and junior, plays against Cathedral. Assistant coach Mark Branaman said that the team is enthusiastic, seeming to be gelling very well together.
Men’s tennis to compete in John Shirley Invitational
Members of the Lacrosse team play in a scrimmage on April 24. Head Coach Keith Allen said offensive players have been using scrimmages to practice their plays and sets.
Men’s lacrosse to play Hamilton Southeastern on May 3
Sophomore Grace Marshall competes in a lifting competition. Marshall said, "I would say (winning competitions) is a really good feeling. I work really hard for my strength and my capabilities so to see the outcome of it is pretty nice." (Submitted Photo: Grace Marshall)
Athlete Spotlight: Grace Marshall on being a powerlifting champion
Adom Quist, track and field runner and senior, runs in the track meet at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early
Men’s track and field to compete against North Central on May 1
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on "Cinderella" experience
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on “Cinderella” experience
Junior Isaiah Henderson as Prince Topher and senior Gabi Bradley as Cinderella get married on stage on May 10. The show was Rodgers and Hammerstein's adaptation of the classic story and ran from May 9 to 11.
“Cinderella” Photo Gallery
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Students, assistant principal consider benefits, flaws of A.C.E week
Students, assistant principal consider benefits, flaws of A.C.E week
Far From the Tree: students weigh the option of taking on family businesses
Far From the Tree: students weigh the option of taking on family businesses
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 13
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: September 10
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album "The Tortured Poets Department" is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: "Challengers" does it all [MUSE]
Review: “Challengers” does it all [MUSE]
Review: "A House of Flame and Shadow" by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: “A House of Flame and Shadow” by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 3
Connections: September 3
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 13
Connections: August 13
Connections: May 14
Connections: May 14
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 12
Mini Crossword: August 12
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 16
Wordle: August 16
Wordle: August 5
Wordle: August 5
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 14
Word Search: August 14
Word Search: May 16
Word Search: May 16
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 15
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Q&A with Principal Tim Phares on student complaints

Anthony Pho
September 13, 2024
Principal Tim Phares sits in a chair in his office. “I feel, and this is my perspective, we are pretty receptive and constantly reflecting to make changes on how we look at things,” Phares said. (Submitted photo: Grace Guo)

Principal Tim Phares

What are the proper channels for students to suggest changes to school policies?

We have lots of students at different times that want to share ideas or concerns about policies, so there’s lots of different avenues to do that. Sometimes it starts with any staff member. Whether it’s a classroom or a teacher, when they’re having a discussion the teacher might bring it forward to an assistant principal and the assistant principal brings it to me; and then I might bring it toward our district. The proper chain of command depends on what the policy or concern is. For example, one of our student concerns might be about student parking. Student parking would go to student services and then maybe our assistant principal for facilities and grounds. If you had a problem with a grade in a classroom or an assignment, you shouldn’t go directly to me; you shouldn’t go directly to the department chair or the assistant principal of that department. You should start with the teacher, and as a student have that conversation with the teacher. And let me tell you this, our teachers respect when our kids come to them with concerns or advocating for themselves. It goes way better than when it becomes mom or dad reaching out on their behalf. We have a lot of ways students can share concerns. One of the biggest ways is our anonymous alert system. Our students use that on a routine basis, whether it’s about a kid’s concern, or it’s about a “something that was said in class” concern.

When a staff member looks at a complaint, what factors are they considering when they decide what needs to be done about the complaint?

We want our teachers to make decisions on what they think is best. Our teachers don’t make decisions in isolation. They have what we call PLCs, or professional learning communities, where in that community they teach similar courses. In those communities, they have conversations about how they’re handling problems. I don’t believe our teachers make decisions in isolation. There’s consultation, whether that is with a department chair, colleagues or even teachers outside the district. We’re constantly trying to discuss and look at what is the best for our students. We may just agree to disagree. Sometimes, if someone doesn’t get what they want, they go onto the next person and the next person and the next person. That’s kind of a challenge we face on a routine basis. I feel, and this is my perspective, we are pretty receptive and constantly reflecting to make changes on how we look at things. Sometimes, we are bound by policies and logistical restrictions. We do not do everything perfect. 

What should students feel to be in their rights or not in their rights to file complaints about?

I think the reality of it is we can really respond to a complaint about anything. We’ve had kids complain about JELL-O in the cafeteria. I don’t look at it like, “This or that concern is frivolous.” If someone’s bringing a concern, it’s obviously been on their minds and it’s obvious they’ve been impacted in some way. It’s about the statement back. If we’re getting rid of the green JELL-O, then they’ve won. If we’re keeping the green JELL-O, then here’s the reasons why. There are concerns that are brought forward that get a lot more conversation and credence because of their nature. I assume you were part of our opening day meetings, and I said in that meeting that I am available. I will say that today, I had a student approach me before school and say, “I have a concern to report. Where might I go to do that?” And I helped direct that student. The JELL-O example is kind of a silly one, but it’s a real example I’ve had. We’ve also had very serious concerns about a threat or safety or things like that. Obviously, the JELL-O concern isn’t going to get as much conversation and immediate reaction as a safety concern. 

Are there any additional comments you would like to make?

Just because you don’t get the result or comment that you wanted doesn’t mean that you weren’t considered and heard. I’m just going to use my student-principal advisory committee (SPAC) as an example. Our SPAC has brought many concerns and ideas to that group. Some of them we just discuss and move on. Others we discuss multiple times and make a decision. Just last year, we had a student bring the idea of putting dividers in the men’s urinals. We used to have those things. But over time, kids would rip them off and mess with them. It was like, look, we can’t continue to repair this. This is a cost, that type of thing. That was one where students didn’t get the answer they wanted, but they got the ‘why’ behind the decision that was made.

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal