Immigrant students, teacher reflect on struggles, future goals in the United States amid recent changes in immigration policy

Junior Marcos Rodriguez and his family fled Venezuela in a frenzy. Rodriguez said he can still remember the rushed good-byes he gave his close friends and family. It took a total of two weeks for a once full home, bustling with activity to be swallowed by the quiet, empty with the weight of farewells—the ones both said and the ones left unsaid. Rodriguez said he often recalls the reasons he and his family decided to immigrate to the United States in such a hurry.

“About three years ago my family and I moved from Venezuela to the United States,” Rodriguez said. “In Venezuela my father received threats and was extorted, and a lot of these threats revolved around our family, so within a period of two weeks we left (Venezuela). I didn’t get to say goodbye to so many people. Not to most of my cousins, grandparents, aunts or uncles, because it was an emergency and we had to leave fast.”

Rodriguez is part of a growing trend of immigration to the United States, whether that be to flee persecution in home countries, as in Rodriguez’s case, or in search of new opportunities. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2023, the immigrant population in the United States was at an all time high with 47.8 million foreign born individuals, encompassing about 14.3% of the United States’ population. Furthermore, according to the Congressional Budget Office, net immigration is projected to be around 2 million people this year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aida Karim

Amid recent changes in U.S. immigration policy, Rodriguez said he tries to stay out of contentious political issues, although he said he believes immigration to be an important point of discussion.

This sentiment is clearly shared by many voters as in the recent 2024 elections, immigration was central to Donald Trump’s decisive victory over former vice president Kamala Harris. In fact, according to Gallup News, immigration was one of the most contentious issues in this election.

“I think immigration is an important topic; it always has been,” Rodriguez said. “The United States was founded for hard working Americans and immigrants. That is basic history. So as a result, we (immigrants) are important to consider in political conversations. As a person coming from another country, I want the best for my family and me in this country. I want to make sure that my rights are respected and my actions are judged fairly.”

Senior Sara Perez Penaloza said she shares the same sentiment. Perez, originally from Colombia, immigrated alongside her parents when she was just 9 years old in order to flee from the rampant financial insecurity in her home country.

“While the changes in immigration policy don’t directly affect my family, it still affects our opinion of the government,” Perez said. “This country is made up of its people, immigrants and those born here; without them, the country would just be land. Most construction workers, kitchen employees and many important jobs in society are occupied by immigrants who work hard and pay taxes and help provide for the United States.”

Although Rodriguez, Perez and their families aren’t experiencing a direct threat due to Trump’s push for immigration reform, both said they sympathize with those who are affected.

Amid flurries of legislation enforcing immigration control, Trump has moved to end birthright citizenship, Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans, and has reduced protections of “sensitive” places like churches and schools. Furthermore, on Jan. 25, the United States engaged Colombia in a brief diplomatic altercation concerning two military grade planes of Colombian migrants. After Colombian president Gustavo Petro refused to receive these planes, Trump leveraged a threat of 25% tariffs on Colombian goods, escalating the situation, but ultimately forcing the Colombian president to accept the planes.

“Here in the United States, massive deportations are still concerning to me,” Rodriguez said. “Making protected areas like schools places where deportations can occur and allowing police forces to target immigrants in these places just because they look ‘suspicious’ is a scary prospect. Kids don’t need to go through all that. School is supposed to be a safe place for education and freedom, the freedom that ICE has is surely scary for immigrants.”

According to Fernando Yanez, AP Spanish Language teacher at CHS, media representation of immigrants is vital and has contributed to growing xenophobia among the U.S. native populations.

“It depends on the media and the sort of news source, but in some cases immigration is demonized for political reasons,” Yanez, who is also an immigrant, said. “I don’t agree with that sort of thing because I work with a lot of immigrant students and I know just how hard their lives can be.”

Yanez said he thinks the weaponization of the portrayal of immigrants, especially of Hispanic and Latinx immigrants, is detrimental.

For Rodriguez and Perez, the shifting landscape of the U.S. immigration policy and social climate serves as a reminder of how national policy can tangibly shape their personal realities. While neither student said they are experiencing imminent risk given recent immigration reform, the potential rollback of protections and rights have created uncertainty in their communities and communities across the country.

Rodriguez said while current government action regarding immigration is disconcerting, he retains optimism and continues to express desire to achieve his long term goals.

“My long-term goal is to graduate from college and start my own business in marketing,” Rodriguez said. “I want to be successful and contribute to the American economy and the country that has given me the opportunity to have freedom and create a better future for me, my parents and my future family. I am so grateful for the opportunities I have received here and want to give back what has been given to me.”





