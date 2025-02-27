Immigrant students, teacher reflect on struggles, future goals in the United States amid recent changes in immigration policy

  • FEB. 17 IS PRESIDENTS' DAY
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
The new Gen Z love
Personality typing systems impact self-discovery, decision-making
Election results reveal shift in Carmel politics toward liberal candidates
Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
The Fathers of Innovation
Taste the Season: Carmel Cafe
Picking Up on Pain Relief Interactive JAM
Spec-tacular! Interactive JAM
Squid Game
CHS should rethink new bell system during SSRT
Graphic Perspective: Presidents' Day, a day for all presidents or just a select few?
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Physical Touch
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Quality Time
Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Words of Affirmation
Seniors Ellen Jiang and Ethan Schalliol search for legos to build their sets. Amos said, "(Lego Club) is just a way for kids to be able to come together once every other week to spend time together and do something that they love."
Ivy Wei, CMYC member and female leader, demonstrates how to create a craft to members of the Gardening Together on Feb. 11. Wei said, “Giving young women the opportunity to be leaders in the community has a wide range of positive effects, from being more confident and speaking up about problems they might see to knowing how to delegate tasks and work in a cohesive and productive group.”
A woman buys honey at her local supermarket. Asad said, “Understanding the bees might seem like a small issue, but it can really tell us how the world and the ecosystem near us exist."
Junior Emily Lucas tends to a plant at this school on Feb. 12, 2024. Lucas has taken care of many plants at home herself, as a keen advocate of environmental conservation. “People should care about nature and tree conservation because this is our home,” said Lucas.
SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams talk in the Commons on Feb. 4. Lytle said he wants to emphasize building intrapersonal relationships with both students and staff alike this semester.
Senior Sara Perez Penaloza looks at the Colombian landscape as a child. “While the changes in immigration policy don’t directly affect my family, it still affects our opinion of the government,” Perez said. (Submitted Photo: Sara Perez)
Immigrant students, teacher reflect on struggles, future goals in the United States amid recent changes in immigration policy
Students worry TikTok ban shows signs of decomposing democracy
Students in Mr. Conley’s biomedical science class learning about the process and terminology of autopsies. Principles of Biomedical Science focuses on hands-on learning activities, allowing students to explore different biological concepts.
Junior Ismail Kheiri ends his prayer by asking Allah SWT to fulfill his wishes on Jan. 29. “Umrah is almost like a fresh start in Islam,” Kheiri said. “You get forgiveness for a lot of the sins that you’ve done, and you ask to be guided on the right path of Islam.”
Freshmen Phillip Shin and Benjamin Holcomb work together for their genetic counseling project during biology class on Jan. 30. The pair was assigned to research breast cancer as part of a role-play scenario designed to simulate counseling an individual with disease. “Working on this project has made me realize the reality of breast cancer. And it has made me more aware of the habits that I make that might affect my health in the long-term.” Phillip said.
Opposing Column: Sports shows remain predictable, decrease sportsmanship
Opposing Column: TV shows centered on sports humanize athletes, showcase struggles
Senior Joely May Stupeck performs a solo during her dance competition. Stupeck said she practices five to seven times a week for competitive dance. (Submitted: Joely May Stupeck)
Comparing Sideline & Competitive Cheer
Super Bowl season: fast approaching and highly anticipated
AI in films like "The Brutalist" is convenient, but shouldn't take priority [opinion]
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Sophomore Monroe Melton perform in the dress rehearsal of Brainstorm. The show runs from Feb. 6 to 8 in the Studio Theater.
National Chinese Honors Society's Lunar New Year Celebration Photo Gallery
Biopics should focus on accuracy, implementing new stories [opinion]
Q&A with junior Tege Holt on music journey
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Q&A with senior Kathleen Williams on photography business
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: The Unsent Project
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite president?
Humans of CHS: Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Month in Review: January 2025
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Mini Crossword: February 24
Word Search: February 24
Wordle: February 18
Connections: February 13
Wordle: February 12
Connections: February 13
Connections: February 3
Connections: January 22
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: February 24
Mini Crossword: February 3
Mini Crossword: January 28
Mini Crossword: January 9
Mini Crossword: December 3
Wordle: February 18
Wordle: February 12
Wordle: February 11
Wordle: January 30
Wordle: December 18
Word Search: February 24
Word Search: February 11
Word Search: January 28
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Review: Few biopics succeed, but "Better Man" does [MUSE]
Review: "Transformers One" is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: "Journals" is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: "Sonic 3" does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: "The Sword of Kaigen" is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: "A Haunting in Venice" is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Immigrant students, teacher reflect on struggles, future goals in the United States amid recent changes in immigration policy

Riva Jain
February 27, 2025
Mahitha Konjeti
Senior Sara Perez Penaloza looks at the Colombian landscape as a child. “While the changes in immigration policy don’t directly affect my family, it still affects our opinion of the government,” Perez said. (Submitted Photo: Sara Perez)

Junior Marcos Rodriguez and his family fled Venezuela in a frenzy. Rodriguez said he can still remember the rushed good-byes he gave his close friends and family. It took a total of two weeks for a once full home, bustling with activity to be swallowed by the quiet, empty with the weight of farewells—the ones both said and the ones left unsaid. Rodriguez said he often recalls the reasons he and his family decided to immigrate to the United States in such a hurry. 

“About three years ago my family and I moved from Venezuela to the United States,” Rodriguez said. “In Venezuela my father received threats and was extorted, and a lot of these threats revolved around our family, so within a period of two weeks we left (Venezuela). I didn’t get to say goodbye to so many people. Not to most of my cousins, grandparents, aunts or uncles, because it was an emergency and we had to leave fast.” 

Rodriguez is part of a growing trend of immigration to the United States, whether that be to flee persecution in home countries, as in Rodriguez’s case, or in search of new opportunities. According to the Pew Research Center, in 2023, the immigrant population in the United States was at an all time high with 47.8 million foreign born individuals, encompassing about 14.3% of the United States’ population. Furthermore, according to the Congressional Budget Office, net immigration is projected to be around 2 million people this year. 


Aida Karim

Amid recent changes in U.S. immigration policy, Rodriguez said he tries to stay out of contentious political issues, although he said he believes immigration to be an important point of discussion. 

This sentiment is clearly shared by many voters as in the recent 2024 elections, immigration was central to Donald Trump’s decisive victory over former vice president Kamala Harris. In fact, according to Gallup News, immigration was one of the most contentious issues in this election. 

“I think immigration is an important topic; it always has been,” Rodriguez said. “The United States was founded for hard working Americans and immigrants. That is basic history. So as a result, we (immigrants) are important to consider in political conversations. As a person coming from another country, I want the best for my family and me in this country. I want to make sure that my rights are respected and my actions are judged fairly.” 

Senior Sara Perez Penaloza said she shares the same sentiment. Perez, originally from Colombia, immigrated alongside her parents when she was just 9 years old in order to flee from the rampant financial insecurity in her home country. 

Senior Sara Perez Penaloza rides horses in Colombia with her mom. “This country is made up of its people, immigrants and those born here, without them, the country would just be land. Most construction workers, kitchen employees and many important jobs in society are occupied by immigrants who work hard and pay taxes and help provide for the United States," Perez said.
(Aidah Brown)

“While the changes in immigration policy don’t directly affect my family, it still affects our opinion of the government,” Perez said. “This country is made up of its people, immigrants and those born here;  without them, the country would just be land. Most construction workers, kitchen employees and many important jobs in society are occupied by immigrants who work hard and pay taxes and help provide for the United States.” 

Although Rodriguez, Perez and their families aren’t experiencing a direct threat due to Trump’s push for immigration reform, both said they sympathize with those who are affected. 

Amid flurries of legislation enforcing immigration control, Trump has moved to end birthright citizenship, Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans, and has reduced protections of “sensitive” places like churches and schools. Furthermore, on Jan. 25, the United States engaged Colombia in a brief diplomatic altercation concerning two military grade planes of Colombian migrants. After Colombian president Gustavo Petro refused to receive these planes, Trump leveraged a threat of 25% tariffs on Colombian goods, escalating the situation, but ultimately forcing the Colombian president to accept the planes. 

“Here in the United States, massive deportations are still concerning to me,” Rodriguez said. “Making protected areas like schools places where deportations can occur and allowing police forces to target immigrants in these places just because they look ‘suspicious’ is a scary prospect. Kids don’t need to go through all that. School is supposed to be a safe place for education and freedom, the freedom that ICE has is surely scary for immigrants.”

Senior Sara Perez Penaloza spends time at the beach with her mom in Colombia. “I have never felt so out of any zone, away from my family and away from everything I lived with for nine months. After nine months everything became easier and I started to feel like I was part of this country and part of a new society and culture," Perez said. (Mahitha Konjeti)

According to Fernando Yanez, AP Spanish Language teacher at CHS, media representation of immigrants is vital and has contributed to growing xenophobia among the U.S. native populations.

“It depends on the media and the sort of news source, but in some cases immigration is demonized for political reasons,” Yanez, who is also an immigrant, said. “I don’t agree with that sort of thing because I work with a lot of immigrant students and I know just how hard their lives can be.” 

Yanez said he thinks the weaponization of the portrayal of immigrants, especially of Hispanic and Latinx immigrants, is detrimental. 

For Rodriguez and Perez, the shifting landscape of the U.S. immigration policy and social climate serves as a reminder of how national policy can tangibly shape their personal realities. While neither student said they are experiencing imminent risk given recent immigration reform, the potential rollback of protections and rights have created uncertainty in their communities and communities across the country. 

Rodriguez said while current government action regarding immigration is disconcerting, he retains optimism and continues to express desire to achieve his long term goals. 

“My long-term goal is to graduate from college and start my own business in marketing,” Rodriguez said. “I want to be successful and contribute to the American economy and the country that has given me the opportunity to have freedom and create a better future for me, my parents and my future family. I am so grateful for the opportunities I have received here and want to give back what has been given to me.” 



