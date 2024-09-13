Freshmen transitioning into CHS eased by implemented measures, alleviates stress

High school is undoubtedly a difficult time for students of all grade levels, but freshmen in particular undergo a unique experience. The transition from middle school into high school can be hard for students, so schools often implement measures to help with the transition and make it easier. At this school, administrators and teachers have added certain measures over the years to help incoming freshmen integrate with student life and different classes. As she navigates her first weeks here, freshman Amy Xu said she appreciates those efforts.

“I think I am adjusting pretty well to life in the freshman center,” Xu said. “School sponsored activities have definitely helped the adjustment. The activities fair really helped me find what clubs I wanted to join, what I would want to look into and what I would recommend my friends to join. (For example), I know some of my friends are Christian and they want to join the CRU for that. I found Model U.N., Mock Trial and Debate Club through that activity fair and from other people who told me about (those clubs) through the activity fair so I think it was really important.”

Freshman Sid Eswaran said he agreed with Xu, and said the CHS Activity Fair specifically was a huge success.

“Things like the activity fair has helped me really narrow down what there is to do at CHS,” Eswaran said. “I think it is also (helping me) prep for my future after my high school, like getting a degree in the things I’m interested in and eventually finding a job after (school).”

However, the CHS Activity Fair is not the only measure in place to help freshmen transition into high school life. Language arts teacher Emily Bell said there are numerous additional measures in place to help students with the transition. For example, she said, “Freshman core classes are all on the same floor of the freshman center.”

“(Additionally), Greyhound Kickoff before school starts allows students to see the school, walk their schedule and meet other students in their SSRT and continued visits from the GKOMs helps students feel more comfortable as part of the school community,” Bell said. “(Also), 9-for-9 is a first week presentation that all the 9th grade teachers show to help freshmen understand CHS procedures and start to recognize some school administrators. Between the efforts of teachers, staff and the GKOM program, I think we do a great job in bridging the gap between eighth and ninth grade.”

According to Eswaran, even measures that were implemented not intentionally for the purpose of helping with the transition of freshmen at CHS play a role.

Eswaran said, “It is very different to middle school since the school is way bigger, but the 10-minute passing periods make up for it. There is definitely a lot more responsibility especially to get your work done on time and doing a good job on it. I am making a lot more friends this year from the other middle schools.”

Despite the success of these measures, freshmen still face some obstacles as they adjust to high school.

Xu said, “The homework load is definitely something I need adjusting to but I feel like it will get better as the year goes on.”

Eswaran said he agreed with Xu and said time management was an important skill to learn.

“I would say balancing homework on top of my athletics and other outside activities is going to be the hardest thing for me in freshman year,” Eswaran said. “With the classes I am taking, I usually get about two hours of homework every day. On top of this, I have soccer for the high school training, club soccer and track.”

Both Eswaran and Xu said there were many tools freshmen could utilize to help themselves get adjusted to the new course load.

“The schedule book (really helps) because that really helped me get through all my assignments,” Xu said. “I know some of my friends who didn’t finish their homework on time and got points deducted, and I feel like that’s not really worth it so it really helped me get those grades up in the first month of school.”

Eswaran said his advice is to not procrastinate.

“You don’t want to be that person that doesn’t have any of their homework done,” he said. “You might think that the tests can make up for all of that but that is the complete opposite of the truth.”

Bell said she agreed with Xu and Eswaran, and said social life was also an important aspect of high school that freshmen have to adjust to.

“Start the year with an organized backpack and have procedures for packing your school supplies up each night so you don’t lose papers or forget important things at home,” Bell said. “Talk to everyone in your classes the first few weeks; you never know who might end up being a life-long friend.”

Bell said while students could play a role in ensuring their transition goes smoothly, the administration could also implement new measures to help.

“Most students are stressed about finding their classes and getting there on time,” Bell said. “Making new friends is also a challenge as three middle schools are coming together. Since so many students have reported difficulty making new friends, having a freshman-specific section at the first tailgate could be a fun way to socialize with new people.”





