Social media popularizes reading among young adults 

Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Welcome to The Matrix
Making HER-Story
Standing Together
Local artists should create work for Carmel’s roundabouts
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits
Opposing Column: Posed pictures with friends take away from the experience
Opposing Column: Posed photos offer more than we realize
Students, counselor evaluate colleges’ reversal of the test-optional policy
GKOM sponsor Ryan Ringenberg views the schedule and assignments for upcoming meetings. Ringenberg said they cover topics recommended by freshmen counselors to assist freshmen throughout the year.
GKOMs to meet with freshmen April 26
Senate to continue with blood drive, elections
New Indiana law to restrict use of personal electronics starting in 2024-25 school year
Students sit on the bleachers as they wait for the Carmel Mayor Youth Council (CMYC) badminton tournament to start on Feb. 16. The tournament, partnered with Badminton Club, raised $558 for Riley’s Children’s Hospital.
Chinese teacher Tungfen Lee prepares her students for the AP Chinese exam on May 9.
Senior Carolyn Jia reviews scholarship opportunities during her release period on Jan. 19th, 2024. Although college application season is over, I still have to apply for scholarships and honors programs, so Im still quite busy, said Jia. 
Ashlyn Walker, Green Action Club (GAC) co-president and senior, presents at the Confront the Climate Crisis (CTCC) “In This Together” event on Jan. 16, 2024. Walker said there were many ways for students to get involved in environmental initiatives at this school and within the community.
Students, teachers, explore ramifications of water pollution in Indiana, finding solutions
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Junior Mason Buysee reads a recent news article for a school project. There needs to be a better way to combat false information. A habit Ive formed is cross referencing information, whether thats information from the news or from sources for schoolwork. Its a good skill to have in the long run, said Buysee.
Freshman Karen Sun at practice talking about the next drill she will do. Sun said, its really challenging to keep up with two different sports.
The women’s lacrosse team practices on the Carmel field on April 18. Junior Chloe Putnam said she feels the team has done well this season, as they have gone undefeated in in-state games this season.
Junior Ava Ehret, an equestrian for Burnett Farms, trains with her horse. Ehret said her sport takes up a significant amount of her free time. Ehret said, My whole school year (turned upside down) because I moved to a new barn. I’m gone for four hours after school; I get (out of school), get up there at 5 p.m. and get back at 9 p.m. So there’s just no time to do anything that’s not what I currently do, and to be honest, there’s no time for that either.”
Sriyesh Sirineni, track and field runner and junior, runs in the HSR finals at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early June.
Berit Van Beynen, North Central Indiana Sand Volleyball Club club volleyball player and junior, competes in the Nike Mideast Qualifiers tournament on March 17. Van Beynen said, in the past, players have ignored rule changes like the double-touch rule, and that she thinks that will happen to this new rule as well. “There was another rule where they tried to make doubling with setting legal, but it sort of turned into, ‘Who cares this isnt how volleyball is supposed to be played,’ and it was boycotted, which I believe is going to happen with this rule too. (Submitted Photo: Berit Van Beynen)
Social media popularizes reading among young adults 
Jazz a la Mode Photo Gallery
Ani-Mania!
Varsity Valorant and Junior Shane Phillips loads into Valorant. The toxicity ingame is just something you have to expect to deal with, he said.
With increase of negativity online due to anonymity, students, teacher, weigh limiting free speech online for toxicity
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
Senior Nicolas Torre-Teramoto gives a speech in Japanese to welcome students from Japan in the Main Cafeteria. Torre-Teramoto participated in the Japanese foreign exchange program over the summer.
Sophomore Hannah Sevening, looks at herself through the mirror in the bathroom on Nov. 17. Sevening says that she feels that her red hair is a big part of her personality and who she really is however, it shouldn’t be the only thing that people think of her.
Students, counselor reflect on the long-term social effects of the pandemic
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Chelsea Meng on her instagram-run bracelet shop [Biz Buzz]
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 23
Connections: April 17
Mini Crossword: April 16
Word Search: April 15
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 3
Connections: March 28
Connections: March 25
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 14
Mini Crossword: April 23
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 15
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 17
Social media popularizes reading among young adults 

Riva Jain
April 24, 2024

During quarantine, freshman Rethika Sathyamathan, said she encountered an increasing number of social media posts related to books in her TikTok feed. This surge in posts about books on various social media platforms are fondly known by the community as “Booktok” or “Bookstagram.” She says she had more time to spend on her phone during the shutdown so her social media adapted by showing her potential hobbies she could take part in. Reading was one such activity. Now, Sathyamathan says she has integrated reading into her daily habits due to greater numbers of “Booktok” related posts.

Freshman Rethika Sathyamathan reads “Heart Bones” in the media center on March 25. “Heart Bones” was written by Colleen Hoover and is about the romance between two people from very different backgrounds. (Jasmine Zhang)

“I liked to read even before I started seeing posts about books,” Sathyamathan said. “But I feel like once I started seeing my social media gravitating towards reading, with so many posts ‘romanticizing’ the act of reading and getting lost in a book, I wanted to get deeper into it. For me, ‘Booktok’ has been a forum where I can get book recommendations and interact with different genres of books.”

Sathyamathan is among many teenagers who have been influenced by “Booktok” or “Bookstagram.” In fact, according to a survey done by Casino.org, in May of 2023, 48% of Americans and 53% of Canadians have reported reading more due to increased exposure to social media posts about books. In addition, “Booktok” has had more tangible results than just inspiring people to read. It actually has led to an increase in book sales. In an analysis done by NPD Bookscan, it was found that 825 million books were sold in 2021, 9% more than the previous year. 

Terri Ramos, a librarian at CHS, has also confirmed seeing more and more students come into the library seeking books to read. She says, “It’s so cool to see teenagers here at CHS get excited about reading. They come into the library with a list of books they saw on social media like Tik Tok or Instagram, and end up checking them out.” 

According to Ramos, “Booktok” and “Bookstagram” have had considerable impact on the reading community. She says, teenagers are more inclined to read due to social media, because it promotes a variety of genres.

Sathyamathan said, “I think not many people want to read because of the workload at school and because of the books in English class. People forget that reading is not limited to the ‘classics’ or what is assigned by the school.’’

According to Sathyamathan, social media has allowed teenagers who feel the same way to begin reading for themselves. Not for any class. By making the genres more accessible, more people are starting to read for enjoyment. Sathyamathan said, “On a given “Booktok” page, someone can find recommendations for fantasy, romance, fairytale retellings, and so much more. Not just what is conventionally read in an English class.” 

“Reading for enjoyment is important,” Ramos said, “For one, reading fiction teaches empathy and creativity and it’s just fun.” 

Prior to the release of “Iron Flame,” the sequel to Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling novel “Fourth Wing,” on Nov 7, 2023, many young adults anticipated its arrival. Due to “Booktok,” Yarros’ “Fourth Wing” gained considerable readership, which consequently increased the popularity of “Iron Flame.” The novel is one of the many books in the “romantasy” genre, a term utilized by TikTok encompassing many popular series like “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas.    

Asini Jayarapu

Freshman, Heather Coots, looked forward to the release of Yarros’ new novel. Coots said she went to the bookstore soon after its release, and purchased a copy of “Iron Wing.” She said she was prompted by the influx of posts on TikTok and Instagram about the novel. She said she saw posts like fanart, edits and recommendations, all of which influenced her decision to read the novel. 

“I saw so many recommendations for ‘Fourth Wing,’ and when I read it, I loved it, so then I bought Iron Flame. Although I saw a lot of fanart and maybe a few hints toward spoilers, it was actually BookTok that made me pick the book up.” 

Sathyamathan said, “Social media is obviously a multifaceted tool, but in this context, TikTok and Instagram have helped promote individuals to read more and ultimately explore more content. I can see its effects everywhere, I see people carrying ‘Booktok’ books in the halls at school and reading them at libraries, but all in all, I am glad more people are starting to get exposed to reading for enjoyment.” 

