Social media popularizes reading among young adults 

During quarantine, freshman Rethika Sathyamathan, said she encountered an increasing number of social media posts related to books in her TikTok feed. This surge in posts about books on various social media platforms are fondly known by the community as “Booktok” or “Bookstagram.” She says she had more time to spend on her phone during the shutdown so her social media adapted by showing her potential hobbies she could take part in. Reading was one such activity. Now, Sathyamathan says she has integrated reading into her daily habits due to greater numbers of “Booktok” related posts.

“I liked to read even before I started seeing posts about books,” Sathyamathan said. “But I feel like once I started seeing my social media gravitating towards reading, with so many posts ‘romanticizing’ the act of reading and getting lost in a book, I wanted to get deeper into it. For me, ‘Booktok’ has been a forum where I can get book recommendations and interact with different genres of books.”

Sathyamathan is among many teenagers who have been influenced by “Booktok” or “Bookstagram.” In fact, according to a survey done by Casino.org, in May of 2023, 48% of Americans and 53% of Canadians have reported reading more due to increased exposure to social media posts about books. In addition, “Booktok” has had more tangible results than just inspiring people to read. It actually has led to an increase in book sales. In an analysis done by NPD Bookscan, it was found that 825 million books were sold in 2021, 9% more than the previous year.

Terri Ramos, a librarian at CHS, has also confirmed seeing more and more students come into the library seeking books to read. She says, “It’s so cool to see teenagers here at CHS get excited about reading. They come into the library with a list of books they saw on social media like Tik Tok or Instagram, and end up checking them out.”

According to Ramos, “Booktok” and “Bookstagram” have had considerable impact on the reading community. She says, teenagers are more inclined to read due to social media, because it promotes a variety of genres.

Sathyamathan said, “I think not many people want to read because of the workload at school and because of the books in English class. People forget that reading is not limited to the ‘classics’ or what is assigned by the school.’’

According to Sathyamathan, social media has allowed teenagers who feel the same way to begin reading for themselves. Not for any class. By making the genres more accessible, more people are starting to read for enjoyment. Sathyamathan said, “On a given “Booktok” page, someone can find recommendations for fantasy, romance, fairytale retellings, and so much more. Not just what is conventionally read in an English class.”

“Reading for enjoyment is important,” Ramos said, “For one, reading fiction teaches empathy and creativity and it’s just fun.”

Prior to the release of “Iron Flame,” the sequel to Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling novel “Fourth Wing,” on Nov 7, 2023, many young adults anticipated its arrival. Due to “Booktok,” Yarros’ “Fourth Wing” gained considerable readership, which consequently increased the popularity of “Iron Flame.” The novel is one of the many books in the “romantasy” genre, a term utilized by TikTok encompassing many popular series like “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas.

Freshman, Heather Coots, looked forward to the release of Yarros’ new novel. Coots said she went to the bookstore soon after its release, and purchased a copy of “Iron Wing.” She said she was prompted by the influx of posts on TikTok and Instagram about the novel. She said she saw posts like fanart, edits and recommendations, all of which influenced her decision to read the novel.

“I saw so many recommendations for ‘Fourth Wing,’ and when I read it, I loved it, so then I bought Iron Flame. Although I saw a lot of fanart and maybe a few hints toward spoilers, it was actually BookTok that made me pick the book up.”

Sathyamathan said, “Social media is obviously a multifaceted tool, but in this context, TikTok and Instagram have helped promote individuals to read more and ultimately explore more content. I can see its effects everywhere, I see people carrying ‘Booktok’ books in the halls at school and reading them at libraries, but all in all, I am glad more people are starting to get exposed to reading for enjoyment.”