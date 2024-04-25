GKOMs to meet with freshmen April 26

GKOM sponsor Ryan Ringenberg views the schedule and assignments for upcoming meetings. Ringenberg said they cover topics recommended by freshmen counselors to assist freshmen throughout the year.

The GKOMs will meet with freshmen during SSRT for a final time this semester on April 26. According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, there will be no learning targets for the final meeting.

“The overall theme for the meeting is celebration,” Ringenberg said. “It will be a more fun meeting for the members and the freshmen, with a dress theme and games prepared for the freshmen.”

Landon McAfee, GKOM council member and senior, said future council members will be taking more responsibility for the end of the year.

“We will prepare incoming council members for next year, so they will be working at Frosh Rock and help with meetings,” McAfee said.