GKOM continues planning for next year, prepare for final meeting with freshmen

GKOM council member Zack Sears views the presentation for the upcoming meeting. According to Sears, different members of the GKOM council are assigned topics to create presentations over.

GKOM members are currently in the process of selecting members for the next school year, and planning their final meeting of the semester. According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, GKOM members have been productive in the previous weeks.

“Last Thursday, we had a connection session on the topic of perseverance, which went well,” Ringenberg said. “We also finished up our interviews with applicants and decided on a council of 27 members for next year.”

Zack Sears, GKOM council member and senior, said their focus now shifts to their final connection session of the school year.

“Now that we have finished up our interviews, we will now be looking forward to our final meeting with the freshmen on March 21 to discuss study habits.”

Ringenberg said GKOM applicants will be notified of their acceptance on March 29.