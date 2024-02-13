GKOM prepares for next year, plans callout meeting

GKOM is set to host the callout meeting for next year’s applicants on Feb. 14, during the second session of SSRT in the freshmen cafeteria. According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, all sophomores and juniors are welcome to attend the meeting and apply.

“(After the meeting) we will have an application open up until the end of February, March 1 being the deadline,” Ringenberg said. “Any juniors currently in GKOM can apply to be a council member.”

Zach Sears, GKOM council member and senior, said applications are important to establish a productive group.

“I think GKOM applications are a great opportunity to make sure that the GKOMs for next year are good influences on the freshmen,” Sears said. “(GKOM applications) ensure good leadership for the following year and help create a smooth transition.”