Counseling center to hold Skilled Trades Majors & Careers Fair on April 24

The counseling center is holding a Skilled Trades Majors and Career Fair on April 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Freshman Cafeteria. There will be over 38 vendors, including different companies, organizations and other professionals. The event is free, though there is a sign up through Naviance. Anyone is able to attend, all students and parents alike. According to director of counseling Rachel Cole, the event is meant to show students more career paths, and give more information about those careers.

“It is a high wage career option and training opportunity. I think it’ll be helpful for students who might not be sure or interested in a four year college,” Cole said.

Freshman Hannah Duong said that she is considering attending this fair.

“I think that it would be helpful for me to, like, learn more about different jobs and stuff,” Duong said. By Laasya Avula