National Honor Society to hold induction ceremony on April 30

The National Honor Society (NHS) is currently planning to hold its induction ceremony on April 30. According to NHS sponsor Allison Malloy, all applicants have already received their application status.

“After working through the applications, we sent out acceptance letters. Now, we are getting ready to finalize officer positions after our induction ceremony,” Malloy said.

According to Erin Kong, NHS president and senior, they are also finalizing service hours for current members.

“Now that we are approaching the end of the school year, we are finalizing our service hours so that our members can receive their recognition at graduation. We are also continuing our community work by volunteering,” Kong said. “Also I am currently working on putting together the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) induction ceremonies.”