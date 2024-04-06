Administration outlines steps for seniors, graduation details

The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024 will be held on May 23 in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The address is 1202 E. 38th Street. Principal Tim Phares will be holding the ceremony for the second time. Phares said, “(The 2024 graduation ceremony) probably mirrors (the 2023 graduation ceremony) exactly.”

Phares said, “The important thing for our seniors to know is the Friday (before ACE week) will be the senior-only ACE. And then we’ll have our regular ACE schedule—Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday—but that Thursday will be our seniors’ last day. So we start that day with the Senior Sunrise Celebration our PTO puts on and that will be at the stadium weather permitting. And when we do that, we all leave from that to go down to graduation practice. And from there it’s go-time.”

Upcoming steps for seniors include checking senior composites and cap and gown distribution. Senior composites include the name that will be read and the picture that will be displayed in the commencement program. Seniors may check their composite for accuracy outside the Eric Clark Activity Center and email administrative assistant Karen Gabbard at [email protected] with any issues.

Additionally, cap and gown distribution will occur during SSRT on April 12. The distribution will take place in the freshman cafeteria. Seniors with last names A through L are expected to pick up their caps and gowns at 11:15 a.m. and seniors with last names M through Z should pick up theirs at 11:45 a.m. Seniors must bring their student ID to receive their items.

Phares said there are many senior events and steps leading up to graduation that must be considered. “Scholarship nights, academic recognition and things like that are scheduled…when we get back from spring break, it will be quick,” Phares said.

The recognition ceremony for top scholars, distinguished graduates and alumni hall of fame will be held in mid-April. This is the first year distinguished graduates will participate in the ceremony.

Phares said, “We used to recognize our distinguished grads during an SSRT period and we felt like this was a better recognition of students and being a well-rounded Greyhound. So our PTO is going to move towards having our distinguished grad night with our hall of fame night.”

Christine Hu, Commended Graduate and senior, has already committed to the United States Naval Academy. Hu said she has anxiety entering the last quarter of her high school career.

“To be honest, I’m kinda scared to graduate cause once I get to college I’m never going to be able to see my friends daily like I am able to now and my high school routine is going to be over,” Hu said. “It’s pretty crazy knowing that school’s gonna be over so soon but instead of coming back for another year I’m graduating.”