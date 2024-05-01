French club to host a French Picnic Event on May 2

French Club members will host a meeting dedicated to giving French Club members a taste of France on May 2. There will be a number of dishes provided to end the year with a celebration.

Gaia Dolores, French Club president and sophomore said, “It would be a pitch-in picnic, where everybody brings their favorite French dish. In our French classes we have a celebration every year where students bring French food. Someone could bring Congolese Beignets. Of course we wouldn’t have to go to that extent for a French club, but you get the idea.”

Kevin Tran, French Club vice president and sophomore explained the difficulty with scheduling a meeting towards the end of the school year.

“The next event we have planned is an end of year celebration. We decided it would be best to put a hold on the monthly meetings for this part of the year because of finals and some of the seniors that are in our club. Since we are such a low-pressure club, we just wanted to create a fun end of the year celebration.”

French Club sponsor Andrea Yocum said she defers all the club decisions to the officers. By Aida Karim.