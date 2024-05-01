Gender and Sexuality Alliance to transition roles, prepare for new school year

Max Dorsch, Gender and Sexuality (GSA) vice president and junior, presents in front of the GSA. He said, “Next year, I’m most excited just to see the new faces of people coming into the club. I’m excited to introduce the club to the incoming freshman and know that there are queer kids that will feel safe coming into the school, hopefully with the presence of this club.”

Caitlyn Mount, Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) president and senior, said they are getting ready to pass on their role to Max Dorsch, GSA vice president and junior.

“I hope my (current) vice president (Dorsch) can really make the club his own,” Mount said. “I hope that he’s able to get that satisfaction I did from leading meetings and coming up with experiences for the club to have.”

Dorsch said although he wants to add more to the club, he does not want to make major changes.

“I honestly really like what the club is doing right now,” Dorsch said. “As president next year, I think I’m going to encourage going to more things like going to more protests, obviously safe ones for kids). Also, maybe try to have a few more serious conversations, but I really like what we’ve done this year and I think it’s been really fun, so I don’t really want to change a lot honestly.”

Dorsch said Mount has had a big influence on his preparation for this role.

“(Mount) has honestly been amazing,” He said. “I’ve been super busy with band and they’ve been so helpful with helping me plan. They gave me a routine to follow and a template for what to do and I think it’s going to be extremely helpful for next year. (Mount) has been amazing and I’m super grateful for them.”

Dorsch said he is excited to see how the next school year goes for the GSA.

He said, “Next year, I’m most excited just to see the new faces of people coming into the club. I’m excited to introduce the club to the incoming freshman and know that there are queer kids that will feel safe coming into the school, hopefully with the presence of this club.”

Club sponsor Page Deddens said she defers all club decisions to students.