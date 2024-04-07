Opposing Column: Posed photos offer more than we realize

Unconsciously, most of us can find ourselves taking photos at many different types of events to either post on social media or to keep private. Huddling up against the other, finding the perfect pose and adding an extra 100 pictures to your camera roll is a pretty relatable experience. Personally, taking photos at these events is one of the main factors I get excited about. However, many disagree with this.

A lot of people say taking posed photos can ruin the “natural flow” of hanging out with other people. People can be too focused on getting the perfect shot and not having enough time spent having a good time. While I agree with this, it doesn’t necessarily mean photos shouldn’t be taken out of these kinds of events. Photos have an active role in the past, present and future.

For example, my aunt has been titled the official photographer in our family. She’s been recording and taking photos at family events since before I was born. I used to find it a little annoying when she shoved her camera into my face and I’d have to pose for a picture, but looking back on it, I seriously can’t thank her enough. These photos fill me with warmth, knowing how much fun I had as a kid. So when weighing having to stay still for a couple of seconds or never experiencing that feeling again, I would stay still for a little bit longer.

Currently, technology has developed into more than we could have predicted. Nearly everybody has a high-quality camera available in their back pocket, whereas compared to over a decade ago, it wasn’t as widespread. We should take advantage of this power to the fullest. The aspect of having a digital (or even physical) copy of these moments gives us an outlet to look back on the past and enjoy the time spent with others, as well as sealing it for the future.

With this development also comes increased social media interactions. Most of the pictures you take make it onto these platforms, and I love it. Being able to share a controlled portion of your life on social media through these pictures overall feels good. Based on how vulnerable or self-dependent you are on social media, this feeling can vary, but feeling your best and letting others know that is alone a power move I stick to.

Ultimately, posed photos have their downside if they become the focus of events, but once you find that balance, their functions serve you well. Keeping memories stored away in your mind isn’t enough these days, and especially since technological advancements have made securing a snapshot of a moment so easy, I suggest using that power to the fullest extent.

