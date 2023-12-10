LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”

Q&A with students over Holiday Spectacular Kate Ronco, New Edition Member and junior What is your favorite memory of being in Holiday Spectacular? I think just the time with the choir in between the numbers. We’re all in a big room together and we just kind…

Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media Like many of his classmates, sophomore Jackson “Jack” Miller uses his free time in classes to scroll on his phone. However, Miller has different interests than his peers. While they tap away at Instagram posts and TikTok videos, he said…