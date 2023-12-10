LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”

Ella Glowacki, Ambassadors president and senior, sings "Do You Hear What I Hear" on Dec. 5 in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium for the final dress rehearsal of Holiday Spectacular. The song was the opening to the show and combined multiple choirs.
Download photos at this link. All use of photos must credit photographer Grace Guo and HiLite News (@gracejunguo and @hilitenews on Instagram).
Related Posts:
Q&A with students over Holiday Spectacular Kate Ronco, New Edition Member and junior What is your favorite memory of being in Holiday Spectacular? I think just the time with the choir in between the numbers. We’re all in a big room together and we just kind…