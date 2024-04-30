Ensemble member and choir teacher discuss rehearsals and visions for spring musical “Cinderella”

Junior and ensemble member Katie Spence discusses her experience rehearsing for spring musical “Cinderella,” showing from May 9-11 in the auditorium.

“I knew being involved in the musical was going to be a very positive experience because it is a great opportunity to perform,” Spence said. “I really enjoy working with the people in the show.”

Spence said that the cast has spent rehearsals learning the music and choreography separately, and are currently beginning to piece the scenes together.

“We’re looking at really refining the pieces, especially with staging and really fine tuning the songs,” Kyle Barker, choir teacher and “Cinderella” director, said.

The choreographer and choir teachers are helping the ensemble clean up the choreography, Spence said, especially with isolating certain movements so that everyone is synchronized.

“It is a very different style of dance than what we normally get to do on stage, and it’s been fun to learn,” she said. “It’s definitely a challenge, but it’s been a great opportunity for us to learn and grow as performers.”

When it comes to the cast’s rehearsals, Barker also had positive feedback.

“We’re programming performances and music that I think our cast really enjoys performing,” Barker said. “I know they’re all putting their best effort into preparing for this show.”

“Everyone involved is so dedicated,” Spence added. “The show runs so smoothly because

of that.”

The two also had aspirations for the audience’s experience, as well as the major takeaways they hope “Cinderella” will instill.

“I hope the audience connects with the message of the show and leaves feeling inspired,” Spence said. “And for them to connect with their childhood and the nostalgia of it all.”

“This show is about experiencing the joy and magic of a good story,” Barker said. “There’s something very human about coming together and just experiencing great music, great singing, and a great story that just makes everybody feel happy.”