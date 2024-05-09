Students, teacher reflect on importance of teacher appreciation

Teacher Appreciation Week spans from May 6 to 10 this year. During this week, students like junior Allyson Swearingen said they try to make the week special.

“I buy gifts for my teachers to show that I appreciate all they do for us throughout the year,” Swearingen said. “I think teacher appreciation is important because it shows our teachers that we appreciate everything that they do for us throughout the year.”

Similarly, junior Evelena “Evie” Fenter, said it is important to show teachers your gratitude.

“It’s important to realize that not everyone can be a teacher and that is an incredibly difficult job. Whether you are dealing with nagging parents, or just having to manage so many students can be incredibly hard. The occupation is taken for granted so much, and it’s really imperative that people show their teachers that the effort they put into teaching us doesn’t go unseen,” Fenter said.

According to a study conducted by Penn State University, teachers on a global scale feel undervalued, with only 24.5% of teachers saying they feel valued by society. English teacher Tony Dunham said Teacher Appreciation Week is where teachers can be recognized for the work that they have done.

“Overall, Teacher Appreciation Week is just a good time where students say nice things to their teachers, which is really nice to hear. It’s also really nice to get that recognition and appreciation at the end of the year where everyone is in their final push to show that the effort we put in paid off,” Dunham said.

Swearingen said showing appreciation doesn’t have to be a big gift.

“You don’t have to get them a huge present or anything like that. Even a simple thank you note can go a long way and show your teacher that you appreciate them and everything that they do. It doesn’t have to be super elaborate to get the point across,” Swearingen said.

Additionally, Fenter said teacher appreciation doesn’t need to be confined to Teacher Appreciation Week.

“I think that we should appreciate our teachers year-round,” Fenter said. “Even just generally being respectful and paying attention in class is a sign of showing your appreciation. Thanking them for helping you with something, or just generally showing that you care can be all it takes to really make a teacher’s day.”