Club Spotlight: Badminton Club

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
Students, business teacher discuss influence of brand values on buying habits
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
In light of National Languages Week, students, language instructor discuss effects of learning one’s mother tongue
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Students, registered dietician, psychologist discuss teenage dieting to uphold societal body standards
Solar Sensation
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
Welcome to The Matrix
Welcome to “The Matrix”
Making HER-Story
Making HER-Story
Standing Together
Standing Together
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the older sibling is superior
Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits
Opposing Column: Being the younger sibling means a life with built-in benefits
Opposing Column: Posed pictures with friends take away from the experience
Opposing Column: Posed pictures with friends take away from the experience
Opposing Column: Posed photos offer more than we realize
Opposing Column: Posed photos offer more than we realize
Reading books intended for younger audiences should not be viewed as childish
Reading books intended for younger audiences should not be viewed as childish
Students sit on the bleachers as they wait for the Carmel Mayor Youth Council (CMYC) badminton tournament to start on Feb. 16. The tournament, partnered with Badminton Club, raised $558 for Riley’s Children’s Hospital.
Club Spotlight: Badminton Club
Nick Stitle, a teen author and senior, reads a book about Venezuela. Stitle said the writing fair was a great way to introduce writing to teenagers who may be interested in writing or authoring books.
Local teens to host writing fair on April 20, emphasizes representation of teen writers
April 2024 Interactive News Briefs
April 2024 Interactive News Briefs
Students, teachers share plans for the total solar eclipse on April 8, reasons for excitement surrounding the event
Students, teachers share plans for the total solar eclipse on April 8, reasons for excitement surrounding the event
Science department will phase out AP Chemistry placement test
Senior Carolyn Jia reviews scholarship opportunities during her release period on Jan. 19th, 2024. Although college application season is over, I still have to apply for scholarships and honors programs, so Im still quite busy, said Jia. 
Female students, vice principal share experiences with gender, feminism stereotypes in male-dominated activities
Ashlyn Walker, Green Action Club (GAC) co-president and senior, presents at the Confront the Climate Crisis (CTCC) “In This Together” event on Jan. 16, 2024. Walker said there were many ways for students to get involved in environmental initiatives at this school and within the community.
Students, teachers, explore ramifications of water pollution in Indiana, finding solutions
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Students, art teacher show appreciation for crochet, believe it creates relaxation and joy amidst a hectic life
Junior Mason Buysee reads a recent news article for a school project. There needs to be a better way to combat false information. A habit Ive formed is cross referencing information, whether thats information from the news or from sources for schoolwork. Its a good skill to have in the long run, said Buysee.
Students battle false information on social media
Media Specialists Hannah Barbato (left) and Teri Ramos (right) shelve books together on Mar. 1, 2024 at the CHS media center. “I really enjoy putting apart some of my time to shelve books and help students,” Ramos said.
Student, media center specialist, CCPL worker discuss the evolving role of libraries
Sriyesh Sirineni, track and field runner and junior, runs in the HSR finals at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early June.
Men’s track and field to compete against Noblesville and Westfield on April 15
Berit Van Beynen, North Central Indiana Sand Volleyball Club club volleyball player and junior, competes in the Nike Mideast Qualifiers tournament on March 17. Van Beynen said, in the past, players have ignored rule changes like the double-touch rule, and that she thinks that will happen to this new rule as well. “There was another rule where they tried to make doubling with setting legal, but it sort of turned into, ‘Who cares this isnt how volleyball is supposed to be played,’ and it was boycotted, which I believe is going to happen with this rule too. (Submitted Photo: Berit Van Beynen)
Volleyball players discuss the new NCAA double touch rule
Freshman Aiden Dickinson plays in varsity game against Fishers on Jan. 27. Carmel won 54 to 46. When asked about his favorite part of the season, Dickinson said, I would say when we went on a stretch, we went 7-1, winning seven games in a row.
Athlete Spotlight: Aiden Dickinson plays on varsity as a freshman
Q&A with students, teacher about upcoming NCAA March Madness tournament
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Students, coach discuss effectiveness of morning practice
Ani-Mania!
Ani-Mania!
Varsity Valorant and Junior Shane Phillips loads into Valorant. The toxicity ingame is just something you have to expect to deal with, he said.
With increase of negativity online due to anonymity, students, teacher, weigh limiting free speech online for toxicity
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
British royalty are American celebrities [opinion]
Gabi Bradley, Ambassadors member and senior, performs during the Ambassadors set, “Just Around the Riverbend.” The Ambassadors performed last in “An Evening of Show Choir.”
An Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Shamrock Season
Shamrock Season
Senior Nicolas Torre-Teramoto gives a speech in Japanese to welcome students from Japan in the Main Cafeteria. Torre-Teramoto participated in the Japanese foreign exchange program over the summer.
Students, teachers, Seikyo Gakuen students discuss impact of studying abroad
Sophomore Hannah Sevening, looks at herself through the mirror in the bathroom on Nov. 17. Sevening says that she feels that her red hair is a big part of her personality and who she really is however, it shouldn’t be the only thing that people think of her.
Students, staff, discuss red hair discrimination in light of Good Hair Day on Mar. 26
Students, counselor reflect on the long-term social effects of the pandemic
Students, counselor reflect on the long-term social effects of the pandemic
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Montarce Family Chocotorta)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is the long awaited exposé of pedophilia within the children’s entertainment industry [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Iron Claw” cannot get enough praise [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “The Bear” sets an unbelievably high bar for future comedy shows [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Review: “Mysterious Lotus Casebook” is an amazing historical Chinese drama [MUSE]
Thea Bendaly on her Instagram-run crochet shop [Biz Buzz]
Thea Bendaly on her Instagram-run crochet shop [Biz Buzz]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 17
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 16
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 15
Wordle: April 12
Wordle: April 12
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 17
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 11
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: March 28
Connections: March 28
Connections: March 25
Connections: March 25
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: March 22
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 29
Crossword: February 14
Crossword: February 14
Crossword: January 19
Crossword: January 19
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 16
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: April 8
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 29
Mini Crossword: March 15
Mini Crossword: March 15
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 15
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: April 4
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 25
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 17
Word Search: March 17
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

3
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

4
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

5
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

More in CLUBS
Math Club sponsor to retire from club activities next year
Theater student and teacher discuss visions for directing solo-project “Three Men in a Boat” play
More in NEWS
Nick Stitle, a teen author and senior, reads a book about Venezuela. Stitle said the writing fair was a great way to introduce writing to teenagers who may be interested in writing or authoring books.
Local teens to host writing fair on April 20, emphasizes representation of teen writers
April 2024 Interactive News Briefs
April 2024 Interactive News Briefs

Club Spotlight: Badminton Club

Salima Sher
April 21, 2024
Students+sit+on+the+bleachers+as+they+wait+for+the+Carmel+Mayor+Youth+Council+%28CMYC%29+badminton+tournament+to+start+on+Feb.+16.+The+tournament%2C+partnered+with+Badminton+Club%2C+raised+%24558+for+Riley%E2%80%99s+Children%E2%80%99s+Hospital.
Abigail Lee
Students sit on the bleachers as they wait for the Carmel Mayor Youth Council (CMYC) badminton tournament to start on Feb. 16. The tournament, partnered with Badminton Club, raised $558 for Riley’s Children’s Hospital.

Ryune Kono, president of Badminton Club and senior

When did you join the Badminton Club?

I joined Badminton Club in my sophomore year when it was newly made.

What made you decide to get involved with the club? 

My dad played badminton in college and middle school. I just thought it was like a great sport to get into, and since I found out that there was a club in my sophomore year, I got a lot more involved with it. Then I became an officer in my junior year. And now I’m the president.

What do you hope people get from the Badminton club?

I just hope people can find a community to belong in, especially since badminton is a really inclusive sport. There’s co-ed badminton, like at the professional level, as well as just so many things you can do with badminton; you can play it recreationally, you can play it competitively. And I just want people to get more in touch with badminton as a sport since it’s not really prominent in the United States. That’s pretty much my goal. 

 

Jessica Ding, vice president of Badminton club and junior

What is Badminton Club about?

Badminton Club meets on Fridays every month and we play recreational badminton in the fieldhouse gym of CHS. It’s mostly a place to create community and for friends to gather together to play the sport. Throughout the year, we will host charity tournaments to help raise money for different causes that we’re passionate about. The club was started around three years ago by students who have already graduated and we chose to start it because we always loved to play badminton with our families and we wanted to also share that and create a place for people to do that at school as well.

What sparked your personal interest in badminton?

My personal interest in badminton came a lot from my dad. He really loves the sport and I’ve always played it with him since I was a little kid. Basically, that’s what got me into the sport. Then over time, I kind of discovered that although it’s a little bit niche, badminton is a really fun way to kind of pass the time and have some fun. You can play it both indoors and outdoors. That’s what kept me hooked on it, even now. 

What are your plans for Badminton Club next year?

Next year, the Badminton Club will continue to have our bimonthly meetings. We also hope to do a little more fundraising and also maybe engage in some projects to improve the school’s equipment. A lot of the nets that we’re currently using and the rackets are damaged or really old. We’re hoping to improve those as well.

What are some events the Badminton Club has participated in?

We usually do collaborations for our charity tournaments. Our most recent one, we did with the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council and we were raising, for Riley (Children’s Hospital). We raised over $500 just from that one event. We’ve also participated in culture fairs and we also have booths at Homecoming; we fundraise at events like that.

Casey Danubio, Badminton Club Sponsor

Why did you decide to sponsor Badminton club?

I’ve always loved badminton. I think it’s a super fun sport to play. It’s really low-key. It wasn’t something we had here too. So when a student approached me about it, I was like, “Oh, what a good idea,” And then it ended up being super popular and a lot of kids loved going. So it was just, super easy. We already had all the equipment from PE class. It just seemed like a no-brainer, super fun.

When was the club formed?

The student who started it ended up going to Purdue, but he had really loved badminton and he wanted to have a club that he started while he was here. So we thought badminton would be really fun and so we’re ending our second year.

When are meetings?

Fridays after school and I think we have like four more (meetings) until the end of the school year. We have one on (April) 26, then (May) 10 and 17. Typically, Fridays. Court time can be hard sometimes because with rain and stuff, sports will have to come inside, but if we can get court time enough in advance, we at least try to meet twice a month in the fieldhouse. We also have met in like the freshman cafeteria as well because we bought some mobile courts or mobile nets. We’ll bring them in there and play sometimes.

What do meetings look like?

Kids show up after school. I try to get down there early and with some of the leaders and we set up the nets and we have a bunch of nets and a bunch of equipment and rackets and stuff like that.

We buy new birdies and keep the equipment nice and kids just show up and get into teams, they play. It’s pretty easy-going. There’s no like strict rules or format. Everybody’s pretty independent and forming their own kind of thing.

What are some of the club’s future plans?

We already elected our leaders for next year. I feel really happy about that group. They’re very into playing badminton and the technique of the sport and things like that. They’re a very proactive group. I think there’s going to be a lot more events for the group within the community, which I think is cool. We haven’t met to do our planning meeting for the fall. We’re going to do that probably in May. I don’t have like specifics on things, but I know that they have a lot of good ideas and they’re very proactive in making sure that we do things in advance, like at the club, get the court time in advance and make sure the equipment is all up to date and marketing is good, kids know when to come and just not being last minute. And I try to give them free rein. They’re all very smart and capable.

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *