Students, economics teacher discuss consumer culture created by peer pressure
Students, teachers, explore connection between stress and recommendation letters during college application season
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
A Knight to Remember
Create, Connect, Care: Self-Care Month
Fashion Forward
National Photography Month
A New Frontier in Space Travel
Graphic Perspective: Social media's "expert" dating advice is melodramatic
OPPOSING COLUMN: Proposed diploma requirements are an excellent way to guide students after high school
OPPOSING COLUMN: The new diploma option offered does not promote academic rigor
New prayer policy is inefficient, administration should return to old policy
The cell phone ban is both helpful and detrimental to students
CYAP’s Annual Mental Health Fundraising Drive Promotes Mental Health Awareness, Improves Wellness of Students
Math Club to compete in the Arete Labs and other competitions
CCRC prepares for Junior Achievement Career Ignite Fair on Oct. 16-17
Minute News: September 2024
USITT plans for Halloween and Christmas festivities
Senior Alice Mayer visits Indiana University. Mayer said college visits are a great way to get to know the school environment. (Submitted Photo: Alice Mayer)
College career programming coordinator, students evaluate the benefits, drawbacks of in-state, out-of-state college choices
Senior Jossi Sorg communicates with friends using inside jokes and new slang at the homecoming pep rally on Sept. 20. Sorg said, “Slang is ever-changing, it will continue evolving. In the 80s and 90s, people used words that aren't relevant today and that will happen for this generation's slang terms."
With greater emphasis on slang words, informal communication intensifies
Sophomore Vedika Vyas completes homework for AP precalculus BC after school at the library on Sept. 13. She said, “(I) wouldn’t say that there is more work for AP precalculus than honors Algebra II. Obviously they are different courses, but I would say (AP precalculus BC) makes (us) think deeply about foundations established in honors Algebra II.”
Honors, AP courses offer students different workloads, thought processes
Freshman Sofia Ludington-Barquet rides atop a camel on her way to the Great Pyramids at Giza on Monday, May 29, 2023. “To touch, feel, smell---and just be there---was so much better than looking at the magazine that I had looked at all my life. It truly was incredible,” said Ludington-Barquet. (Submitted Photo: Sofia Ludington Barquet)
International travel provides students, teachers diverse views and experiences
Junior Gaia Shields places her phone in a cell phone pocket at the start of class on Sep. 16, following the newly passed policy banning phone use during instruction. The change is intended to reduce distractions and boost classroom engagement.
Cell phone restrictions redefines engagement, interactions in school
Sophomore Edward Chen hits a pickleball at the Pickle-Pong Club callout on Aug. 23 in the Fieldhouse gym. The club consisted of playing pickleball and ping pong games.
Q&A with sophomore Stephanie Tan and sponsor Fernando Yañez on pickle-pong club, racket sports
Student athletes’ discuss motivation to compete on varsity teams
Students, coach reflect on Olympic swim trials held in Indianapolis
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles deserves bronze
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles doesn't deserve bronze
Streaming services are pioneering the future of television [opinion]
Parasocial relationships unnecessary, intrude on celebrities’ lives [opinion]
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to “Dance Moms”, Williams said, “It’s not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You’re not performing new dances every single week.” (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Amid Dance Moms revival, dancers, counselor weigh in on representation of dance culture in media
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Students, counselor weigh benefits of TCP for transitioning to college
Students, teacher work to rekindle creativity
Senior Edna Efuntoye poses in her military uniform after camp. "I feel that I grew a lot stronger from camp," she said. "I'm glad I didn't let other people stop me from joining." (Submitted photo: Edna Efuntoye)
Q&A with senior Edna Efuntoye on military camp experience
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Month In Review: August/September 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2024
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Wordle: October 15
Mini Crossword: October 8
Wordle: October 4
Word Search: October 4
Connections: October 3
Connections: September 27
Connections: September 24
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: October 8
Mini Crossword: October 2
Mini Crossword: September 26
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 10
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 4
Wordle: September 25
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 5
Word Search: October 4
Crossword: September 20
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: August 22
Review in Print: “School of Chocolate” is an exciting, entertaining, binge-watch for everyone [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Masters of the Air” is a brilliant representation of the cruelty of war [MUSE]
Review: Judy Moody encourages viewers to make the best out of their summer [MUSE]
Review: “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” is a breathtaking novel based on a true story [MUSE]
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album "The Tortured Poets Department" is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
Math Club to compete in the Arete Labs and other competitions

Ella Guo
October 16, 2024

Math Club last met on Oct. 2 in Room A331 and will continue to do so every Wednesday after school. During the last meeting, the Math Club members participated in multiple rounds of practice for the upcoming Arete Lab Math Madness competition, which will be held during the meeting on Oct. 16. Allison Shen, club president and junior, said over an online interview that the competition will have multiple rounds, the first one taking place in the next club meeting. Not only will the Math Club be participating in the Arete Lab competition, the club will also be participating in Math League competitions.

“[We will be] competing in our first official qualifying round for Arete Math Madness, [which is] a team competition that spans over the course of the next few weeks until winter break,” she said. “We will also be doing our first Math League, which is an individual competition with six thought-provoking questions and 30 minutes to solve them.”

Club sponsor Peter Beck said that the Arete Lab competition will consist of general math questions, as it would cover a broad range of topics.

“Most of the competition involves general math, it’s not specific types of math. There’s different thinking styles or mathematical thinking in general. A lot of students have been doing a lot of independent learning [but] students have also been getting together in groups to discuss and study,” he said.

Outside of the Arete Lab and Math League competition, Beck said that the Math Club will be additionally preparing for the annual Rose Hulman Math Competition. The Rose Hulman competition is hosted at the Rose Hulman Institute of Technology and will be held on a Saturday in November.

Shen also said that Math Club is looking forward to Franklin Math Day which will also be taking place in November. She said that current dates and details are still unspecified.

“We’re looking forward to competing in the Rose Hulman High School Math Competition and Franklin Math Day where anyone who wants to sign up and participate can enjoy a visit and fun competition day at those respective colleges,” she said.

If students are interested in participating in the competitions, they should go to Room A331 and fill out the interest form.

