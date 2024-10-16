Math Club to compete in the Arete Labs and other competitions

Math Club last met on Oct. 2 in Room A331 and will continue to do so every Wednesday after school. During the last meeting, the Math Club members participated in multiple rounds of practice for the upcoming Arete Lab Math Madness competition, which will be held during the meeting on Oct. 16. Allison Shen, club president and junior, said over an online interview that the competition will have multiple rounds, the first one taking place in the next club meeting. Not only will the Math Club be participating in the Arete Lab competition, the club will also be participating in Math League competitions.

“[We will be] competing in our first official qualifying round for Arete Math Madness, [which is] a team competition that spans over the course of the next few weeks until winter break,” she said. “We will also be doing our first Math League, which is an individual competition with six thought-provoking questions and 30 minutes to solve them.”

Club sponsor Peter Beck said that the Arete Lab competition will consist of general math questions, as it would cover a broad range of topics.

“Most of the competition involves general math, it’s not specific types of math. There’s different thinking styles or mathematical thinking in general. A lot of students have been doing a lot of independent learning [but] students have also been getting together in groups to discuss and study,” he said.

Outside of the Arete Lab and Math League competition, Beck said that the Math Club will be additionally preparing for the annual Rose Hulman Math Competition. The Rose Hulman competition is hosted at the Rose Hulman Institute of Technology and will be held on a Saturday in November.

Shen also said that Math Club is looking forward to Franklin Math Day which will also be taking place in November. She said that current dates and details are still unspecified.

“We’re looking forward to competing in the Rose Hulman High School Math Competition and Franklin Math Day where anyone who wants to sign up and participate can enjoy a visit and fun competition day at those respective colleges,” she said.

If students are interested in participating in the competitions, they should go to Room A331 and fill out the interest form.