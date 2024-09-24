Club Spotlight: Artist’s Association

Angela Li, Artist’s Association officer and junior

What is Artist’s Association?

Artist’s Association is an art club where everyone is welcome, and we just do a bunch of fun art activities after school. We learn a bunch of skills, but we mainly just have fun.

Why did you apply to become an officer?

I applied to become an officer because I wanted to get more involved with the art community and meet new artists, like me. And I also really liked the past officers, so I thought it would be really fun to get to know them better, and also succeed in their positions.

What has been your most favorite memory so far in this club?

I think my favorite memory of Artist’s Association is probably this one meeting we had where we did speed draws based on the music we were listening to, so we played a segment of a song, and then we’d draw something based on that segment of the song, and it was really fun. I feel like it really helped with my art skills, and it was really nice to see everyone else’s drawing afterwards too.

Would you recommend students to join Artist’s Association? If so, why?

You should definitely join Artist’s Association, especially if you’re a freshman, [be]cause you can make so many new art friends who have the same interests as you. And if you’re not a freshman, you should also join just cause it’s a really fun, no-pressure club. You can relax and have fun, eat snacks.

Serena Jin, Artist’s Association member and senior

Why did you join Artist’s Association?

I actually joined Artist’s Association last year, and it was mainly because, (first), I really like art, and (second), I had a lot of friends who were in the club, so I thought it was a good way to get connected with them.

What activity or event are you most looking forward to?

Putting our art in the library is something that I do sometimes look forward to, mainly just because I like to walk through the library and just look at all the art. I also do like Homecoming stuff, just planning all that is very fun. And also I’d like to help out this year [be]cause I didn’t get the chance to last year.

Would you do anything art-related in the future?

I actually do want to do something art-related in the future, probably not as my main job, because so far that career path is a little bit tumultuous, but I think in general I’d like to do something sort of like maybe a side job or connect with other people more as well.

Andrew Murray, Artist’s Association club sponsor and art teacher

What is your role in this club?

I’m a sponsor—well, I guess maybe a facilitator—but they give me their visions and then I have supplies and help them along with things that maybe they need help with.

I definitely recommend it. We have a really strong group of officers. This is, I think, our third year and it’s always been pretty strong. What I like so much about it is they’ve done a good job of promoting arts in the schools, whether you are wanting to be a part of making the arts more aware, more visible in the school, or you want your artwork personally to be more in the school. They’re able to do both, and then on top of that, they provide a lot of good opportunities, especially for people that are trying to add to their portfolio for more of a professional sense. They do still lifes and figure studies, so they just kind of have opportunities that maybe we can’t find very easily. It’s great.

Are you expecting any challenges to come up?

I hope so. I feel like if we’re not being challenged, we’re not doing something right, so every year it’s kind of like, “How are we going to expand it?” “What new things are we going to try?” and then the challenge will be more, “How can we make that work?” If things go too smoothly maybe we aren’t pushing as hard as we could.