Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
National Photography Month
CHS students studying at the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) on May 13. Jamie Beckman, CCPL Teen Services Department Manager, said, Many patrons have told us that they are glad to see students studying and using the library.
CHS Assessments and Cultivating Experiences (A.C.E.) schedule’s impact on library
German Club members enjoy German snacks at the club meeting on May 13. The meeting was a karaoke Just Dance party.
Club Spotlight: German Club
Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestreich addresses the service award recipients and retirees at the Clay Middle School auditorium. He said it is important to recognize and honor teachers who have spent a lot of time with the district and to have their families watch as well.
School board presents service awards, honors retirees, expands Intense Behavior Support Program space at Carmel Middle School
McMillan stands with his siblings, Merilee, his older sister, and Abby, his younger sister, for a photo. McMillan said he encourages middle children to develop positive relationships with their siblings and parents. (Submitted Photo: Park McMillan)
Middle children work to overcome being overshadowed by siblings
Mock Trial attorney Ava Luo gets ready to give her closing statement for the state final round against Trinity Christian School at the Marion County Community Justice Center on Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024. “I think that I’ve learned a lot from both (Speech & Debate team) and Mock Trial about public speaking. One (lesson) is to keep in mind is that not everything is going to go as planned,” Luo said. “And when something doesn’t go as planned, it’s important to not panic and (to) adapt to the circumstances.” (Submitted Photo: Ava Luo)
Speech and Debate coach, students evaluate the significance of public speaking clubs on confidence, professional development
The Carmel High School Speech & Debate team discuss American politics and government at a meeting on April 20. Junior Maxwell Goatee said “Voting is an essential part of American democracy and needs to be pushed more for the youth.”
Students bring up youth voting, a decrease shown overall
Statistics and Mathematics teacher Matthew Wernke passes out an experiment paper during his AP statistics/AP research block class on April 26. “Mathematics is not just about numbers; its a tool that empowers critical thinking, problem-solving and decision-making in various aspects of life,” Wernke said.
Math teachers work to make subject more relatable, overcome stigma
Sophomore Naaman Duckworth’s father stationed in Kuwait with other military members. “My dad joined the army later in his life at the age of 39 as a chaplain,” Duckworth said. “He spent nine months in Kuwait in 2019 and left shortly after that, totaling over six years as a chaplain in the army national guard.” (Submitted Photo: Naaman Duckworth)
Students, military recruiter reflect on difficulties of family connection while being a part of a military family
Members of the Lacrosse team play in a scrimmage on April 24. Head Coach Keith Allen said offensive players have been using scrimmages to practice their plays and sets.
Men’s lacrosse to play Hamilton Southeastern on May 3
Sophomore Grace Marshall competes in a lifting competition. Marshall said, I would say (winning competitions) is a really good feeling. I work really hard for my strength and my capabilities so to see the outcome of it is pretty nice. (Submitted Photo: Grace Marshall)
Athlete Spotlight: Grace Marshall on being a powerlifting champion
Adom Quist, track and field runner and senior, runs in the track meet at home. Coach Altevogt said that the team will be top contender for the State championship in early
Men’s track and field to compete against North Central on May 1
Senior Kevin Russo wipes off the oil from his bowling ball after throwing it. Russo said, “Wiping off the ball after every time you throw it is essential to consistency when bowling. If you do not wipe the ball, there could be residual oil, which can affect how the ball reacts when it goes down the lane. I always clean my balls in order to have a consistent reaction and always get a strike.”
Bowling Practice Photo Gallery
Andrew Fuller talks to his team during a timeout on April 23. Fuller said he used to play at Carmel High School when he was younger.
Q&A Head Coach of The Men’s Volleyball Team Andrew Fuller Talks About His Views
Junior Isaiah Henderson as Prince Topher and senior Gabi Bradley as Cinderella get married on stage on May 10. The show was Rodgers and Hammersteins adaptation of the classic story and ran from May 9 to 11.
“Cinderella” Photo Gallery
Sophomore Jasmine Choi picks food to buy in the Main Cafeteria. Choi bought lunch regularly throughout the year.
In light of World Day for Cultural Diversity on May 21, students share that their experiences with international palettes at CHS
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Middle children work to overcome being overshadowed by siblings

Jasmine Y. Zhang
August 11, 2024
McMillan+stands+with+his+siblings%2C+Merilee%2C+his+older+sister%2C+and+Abby%2C+his+younger+sister%2C+for+a+photo.+McMillan+said+he+encourages+middle+children+to+develop+positive+relationships+with+their+siblings+and+parents.+%28Submitted+Photo%3A+Park+McMillan%29
McMillan stands with his siblings, Merilee, his older sister, and Abby, his younger sister, for a photo. McMillan said he encourages middle children to develop positive relationships with their siblings and parents. (Submitted Photo: Park McMillan)

National Middle Child Day occurs on Aug. 12, and middle children are often stereotyped as neglected, forgotten and overshadowed by their siblings. However, junior Arya Goel said this stereotype does not correlate with her experience as a middle child at all. 

“Contrary to popular belief, I don’t think that I have ever felt neglected in my family,” Goel said. “That could be because I am the only daughter or since I have a large age gap between my older brother, but I would say it hasn’t impacted the relationships I have with my siblings or family.”

Goel said being a middle child allowed her to have different relationships with each of her siblings. 

“I have two brothers; one is 23 and the other is 15,” Goel said. “With my older brother, I can definitely compare myself and feel pressure to be successful like he is. However, with my little brother, I am more relaxed and I tend not to stress as much.”

Senior Nick Powell said he agreed with Goel and said being the middle child impacted his relationships with his siblings more than other family members. 

“I have two siblings, one is 21 and the other is 16,” Powell said. “It doesn’t matter so much anymore now that we’re older and can all relate to the same things, but my older brother used to talk to me more since I was older than Rob, and then I could talk to Rob more because I was closer to his age. It was a sort of bridge in the age gaps, although I’m way closer in age to Rob.”

Similar to Goel, Powell said the stereotypical middle child did not fit his experiences either. 

“The stereotype is that middle children are neglected and then want more attention,” Powell said. “I’ve never felt neglected in any way, but maybe my personality reflects something of an attention seeker. I’m not going to admit that because I don’t personally think so, but maybe Rob or Ben could gauge that better than me.”

Powell (second to left) poses with his family on vacation. “I’ve never felt neglected in any way, but maybe my personality reflects something of an attention seeker,” Powell said. “I’m not going to admit that because I don’t personally think so, but maybe Rob or Ben could gauge that better than me.” (Submitted Photo: Nick Powell)

Park McMillan, social studies teacher and head debate coach, is also a middle child. McMillan said although he never felt neglected, he did feel like sometimes he was in the background. 

“I have an older sister about four years older and a younger sister about two years younger so I was pretty much right in the middle,” McMillan said. “For me, some things were very stereotypical. I kind of had two moms in a way because my older sister definitely took on that mom role. I definitely wasn’t neglected; my parents did a good job of not doing that, but I definitely felt a shift when my younger sister came along. I kind of felt that natural middle child thing, kind of moving into the background a little bit, which was fine by me.”

McMillan said his experiences as a middle child has influenced who he is as a person. 

“[Being a middle child] has made me more balanced,” McMillan said. “From my experience, oldest children tend to feel pressured to feel responsible and mature and the youngest children can sometimes tend to get a lot more attention so they might think they’re the most important person in the room. Being a middle child has helped me to think about others a lot and to focus on others’ experiences and relate to a wider group of people just because I experienced both. My older sister [was] like a mom, being the responsible one, and my younger sister [was] the quiet but really good one, so I had the freedom to be more wild and crazy. I was the ‘bad kid’ in our family, but nothing terrible. I definitely felt it more growing up but I do think it’s had an influence on me now because I can relate to other middle children pretty well.”

Goel said she agreed with McMillan and has found benefits from being a middle child.

Goel said, “I think being a middle child has definitely helped me take risks and try new things without having the pressure of being the oldest or the security of being the youngest.”

However, Powell said his experiences as a middle child had minimal influence on his success and who he is as a person. 

“I feel like all of my success has just been self-motivated,” Powell said. “I’ve always wanted to push myself and learn more. Maybe seeing Ben get yelled at for being an idiot by my parents motivated me a bit more to work harder so I wouldn’t end up in the same position, but consciously I feel like I’ve just been successful because I want to be. [As for] my personality, again, I feel like I just am who I am just because I am, I don’t know that being the middle child affected that.”

Ultimately, McMillan said he encourages middle children who feel overshadowed by their siblings to communicate openly about their concerns. 

“Develop positive relationships with your siblings,” McMillan said. “That can be hard when you feel like you’re stuck in the middle and you’re getting it from both sides, but recognize the difficulties that being the oldest and youngest come with and focus on the positive aspects of being the middle child. Be intentional about relationships with parents too. I found it helpful when I was open and honest like ‘hey, I’ve been ignored on this and I have this issue that my siblings’ issues have overshadowed’; open and honest communication is key.”

