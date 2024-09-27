OPPOSING COLUMN: The new diploma option offered does not promote academic rigor

With the high-achieving culture and academic excellence of Carmel, the proposed new Indiana diploma requirements, set to be effective for all seniors in the Class of 2029, have been a shock for many. The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) advertised the purpose of the new requirements as providing students with the skills needed to gain career opportunities because fewer students are graduating and enrolling in higher education. After the highly problematic first draft was widely criticized, the IDOE scrambled to publish their second draft. Although the second proposal gained approval from some universities, it still raises many red flags.

As it stands currently, the IDOE’s proposal included a base diploma and three pathways leading to either enrollment, employment or enlistment. These three “seals” include a higher “plus” tier. There are also several course changes, including lower standards for math and history. In addition, the diploma removes the required economics course, replacing it with a general personal finance class. Although students can take economics for honors credit, this substitution is especially negative as the study is extremely vital for the simple understanding of our society. Although the overall credits may be similar, these proposed changes will prevent students from receiving the necessary base knowledge in order to pursue higher education.

These lower requirements will also negatively affect students’ motivation. For me, academic rigor and competition among my peers has always pushed me to study harder and learn more. While not everyone operates this way, academic rigor is still important as it equips students with the study and life skills they will utilize later in life. Whether students plan to attend higher education or not, the rigor of their course load provides critical thinking and problem-solving skills. One of the best preparation methods for higher education and life is forming beneficial habits. If we make diploma requirements less academically-centered, students who are still inclined to pursue higher education. However, these students may not have the pre-existing habits needed to aid their success.

This school already has an extremely successful work-based learning program and individualized pathways from which students can benefit. In the current CHS graduation requirements, students already need to demonstrate employability skills, most doing so through a specific pathway. In making courses more personalized and less academic, we run the risk of students changing their minds about career paths and being unprepared, both skill-wise and academically. While specialization is important, it cannot be a trade-off with academics. Our labor force must be highly-skilled and knowledgeable, which will not be achieved through this new diploma. For the sake of creating well-rounded students, it is imperative that students gain essential soft skills from core classes. If students don’t feel prepared for higher education, academically or socially, they will not have the grit to continue. Experiencing the academic struggles of high school and applying yourself is part of the process of establishing work ethic and professionalism. Students should not just be tailored for one trade, but be given opportunities to be independent and think outside the box.

A new generation of well-rounded and knowledgeable workers is vital for fostering creativity and driving innovation in Indiana, but the proposed new diploma requirements will hinder the inventiveness and vision of prospective high school students. For these reasons, I would strongly urge the Indiana Department of Education to rethink this proposal.

