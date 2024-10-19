CCPL to host Word on the Shelf on Oct. 23

Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will host Word on the Shelf on Oct. 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Teen Program Room at the main location.

Karen Steinberger, Teen Services Librarian at CCPL, said this is only open to the Teen Volunteer Corps (TVC) to earn community service hours.

“Students in grades 6-12 are invited to attend the Read-In, but only members of CCPL’s Teen Volunteer Corps can earn service hours,” she said. “TVC members who participate in the Read-In can receive up to ten service hours for their time. Attendees will have the chance to learn about volunteer opportunities, explore the library’s collection and enjoy reading material of their choice.”

Justin Macharia, National Honors Society president, member of the CCPL TVC and senior, enjoys attending Word on the Shelf events at CCPL.

“Over the past three years, I haven’t had much time to read because school has been so hectic,” Macharia said. “But now that I’m a senior, I finally have the chance to set aside time for reading. It’s even more motivating since the library offers volunteer hours as an incentive to read.”

Additionally, Macharia said he has been motivating his fellow TVC members to attend more read-ins.

“As the president of NHS, I am always trying to give people more ways to get their hours in, since that is a big struggle for a bunch of people,” he said. “I think that the CCPL opportunities are a great way to get hours in for NHS members.”