Women’s lacrosse team trains for game against Zionsville on April 25

The women’s lacrosse team practices on the Carmel field on April 18. Junior Chloe Putnam said she feels the team has done well this season, as they have gone undefeated in in-state games this season.

The women’s lacrosse team is preparing to play Zionsville High School away at Zionsville on April 25 at 7 p.m.

“[Zionsville has] historically been good. They have a really strong senior class, they also have a couple underclassmen that are, again, really good lacrosse players as well. They’re really fast, they’re very quick, good goalie play as well,” Head Coach Joshua Miller said.

The team is also preparing for its playoffs, which are not yet scheduled. The competing teams will be ranked, from the first seed to the 16th seed. The first seed will play the 16th, and teams will be gradually knocked out of the competition.

Junior Chloe Putnam said when preparing for games, “[The team and I] breakdown the opposing team’s defense at practice and practice our plays for the upcoming games.” Putnam plays both midfield and attack positions for the team. By Katie Maurer