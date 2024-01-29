Q&A with cheerleaders, cheer coaches about differences between football and basketball cheer

  • THE WALK OF CHAMPIONS WILL BE RESECHEDULED FOR FRIDAY, FEB. 2
  • THE WINTER FORMAL HAS BEEN RESECHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, FEB. 10 FROM 8 TO 10 P.M.
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION CROWN AWARD FINALIST
  • IN CASES OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES WILL BE SENT OUT BY CCS VIA EMAIL, SMS OR PHONE CALLS
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Glory and Gold
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Time spent together should be cherished, spent offline
Bed rotting can be purposeful laziness or a good way to de-stress
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.s
Q&A with Jasper Zhu, Congressional App Challenge winner and sophomore
Quiz Bowl competitors stand together as a team during the Purdue Buzzathon Tournament on Jan. 13. According to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, the team plans to compete in several more tournaments in the second semester. “I am very excited to see the enthusiasm of some of our new members to rapidly improve their game,” Pho said. “I and the Quiz Bowl leadership hope to use this drive to instill efficient, yet enjoyable study habits amongst our members as we move into the championship season.”
Korean American Student Association (KASA) members plays yutnori, a traditional Korean game played during Lunar New Year. Gina Kong, club president and sophomore, said, I thought that KASA was going to be a very interesting and unique idea that we could introduce to our entire school...It shows a lot about Korean culture, and as K-pop has become more and more popular, we have begun to see a greater interest in Korean Culture as well.
Q&A: New FAFSA legislation with college and career programming coordinator
Elegant Ice Creations workers sculpt a reindeer on Jan. 19 at the Arts & Design District. From 4 to 8 p.m., the artists worked on and showcased their ice carvings.
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. “Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it’s so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality,” Kim said.
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
Junior Chris Gabriel practices for his Hoosier FC boy’s team before an Indy indoor Off The Wall soccer game. “Practice can be really rough, but the effort I see in my team regardless of winning or losing is incredibly motivating,” said Gabriel.
Q&A with cheerleaders, cheer coaches about differences between football and basketball cheer
Sophie Ramos, Carmel women’s Icehounds player and junior, watches a hockey match through the glass. When asked about peoples reaction to her playing hockey, Ramos said, Sometimes people are just like ‘Oh I wouldn’t expect that from you’ or they’ll say ‘I didn’t know women’s hockey was a thing.
On Ice
As CHS undergoes its third turf generation, students, athletic director navigate impacts of artificial turf
Anderson Kopp, swimmer and junior, swims in the meet against North Central. Coach Burchill said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
As the anniversary of Pride and Prejudice occurs, students, librarians compare the portrayal of sisterly relationships in media to their real life counterparts
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
CHS students embrace gratitude during National Thank You Month, reflect on opportunities
Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Junior Grace Nie skates on the ice at Carmel Ice Skadium on Dec. 8. Nie started skating at 7 years old. Nie will perform her program at Carmel Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
CHS students embrace gratitude during National Thank You Month, reflect on opportunities
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Halloween memory?
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Review: Saltburn is a tantalizing portrayal of obsession in the most disturbing yet memorable way [MUSE]
Review: “Home Alone” is a year-round action movie [MUSE]
Review: “Love Actually” is messy and hard to follow at times, but its message and charm make it a timeless holiday classic [MUSE]
Review: The “Red Rising” saga tells a legendary story [MUSE]
Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Word Search: January 29
Wordle: January 24
Mini Crossword: January 23
Word Search: January 22
Mini Crossword: January 22
Q&A with cheerleaders, cheer coaches about differences between football and basketball cheer

Ayaan Nadeem
January 29, 2024
Junior Isabelle Kazemi cheers at a home football game. Kazemi said, “While (cheer) may be a major time commitment, forming long-lasting relationships with your teammates is such an amazing way to get involved in your school community, and it outweighs that.” (Anuj Gupta)

Junior Ava Akers

What type of cheer do you do?

I am a football cheerleader and compete at the state competition level.

Why did you pick this type of cheer?

I picked this type of cheer because I just find it fun to be able to compete against other schools and cheering at football games is also a great way to be involved in school spirit, which is an added bonus.

How long have you been in cheer? What made you want to do it?

I have actually been cheering since I was in third grade, and I started it because I wasn’t good at gymnastics but loved to do different moves like tumbling, and that brought me to cheer.

Do you recommend your type of cheer to people? What does it entail?

I would absolutely recommend this type of cheer to other people because it has allowed me to compete in routines against other local schools and cheer our football team to victory. The program is very friendly and accessible, and I love how it has made me as a person.

Junior Isabelle Kazemi

What type of cheer do you do?

I do football and basketball cheer and compete at the national level

Why did you pick this type of cheer?

When I was younger, my parents used to send me to the Carmel Cheer Clinics that were put on for younger girls and since then I have known that I wanted to do cheer.

How long have you been in cheer? What made you want to do it?

This is my sixth year in cheer. I was actually a gymnast for a long time before I joined cheer, but I ended up dropping that because the time commitment was becoming more intense than I would have liked it to be.

Junior Sydney Jared cheers at a home basketball game. Jared said, “I recommend cheer to anyone who is outgoing and wants an exciting, new challenge. Cheer is a sport first and foremost, but outside of that, we practice every day and help each other improve.” (Anuj Gupta)

Do you recommend your type of cheer to people? What does it entail?

I would definitely recommend cheer to people. While it may be a major time commitment, forming long-lasting relationships with your teammates is such an amazing way to get involved in your school community, and it outweighs that.

Junior Sydney Jared

What type of cheer do you do?

I do football and basketball cheer and compete for the Carmel Nationals Team for cheer.

Why did you pick this type of cheer?

I absolutely fell in love with cheer, the coaches and my teammates which led me to this type of cheer.

How long have you been in cheer? What made you want to do it?

This is my third year cheering. I was a gymnast before I did cheer, but I switched because I loved how it was a team sport and there was a lot of energy involved.

Do you recommend cheer to other people? What does it entail?

I recommend cheer to anyone who is outgoing and wants an exciting, new challenge. Cheer is a sport first and foremost, but outside of that, we practice every day and help each other improve.

Cheer coach Brooke Kibler

What is your title?

Winter cheerleading varsity coach.

What type of cheer do you coach?
I coach sideline cheer for the basketball season.

Why did you decide on this type of cheer?

Truthfully, I love cheer. Both sideline and competition cheer are exciting to participate in.

What are the differences between Basketball and Football cheer?

The fall football cheer program not only cheers on sidelines at football games but it is also the competition team while the winter basketball cheer program cheers sidelines at both boys’ and girls’ basketball games

Is there anything I haven’t asked that you think readers should know?
The winter program consists of three teams: Varsity Blue, Varsity Gold and Junior Varsity. I coach Varsity Gold while Coach Brooke and Coach Kylah coach Varsity Blue and Junior Varsity. We have two varsity teams so we are able to split the boys’ and girls’ home and away games. Each game you come to, you might see a different team.

