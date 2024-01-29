Q&A with cheerleaders, cheer coaches about differences between football and basketball cheer

Junior Ava Akers

What type of cheer do you do?

I am a football cheerleader and compete at the state competition level.

Why did you pick this type of cheer?

I picked this type of cheer because I just find it fun to be able to compete against other schools and cheering at football games is also a great way to be involved in school spirit, which is an added bonus.

How long have you been in cheer? What made you want to do it?

I have actually been cheering since I was in third grade, and I started it because I wasn’t good at gymnastics but loved to do different moves like tumbling, and that brought me to cheer.

Do you recommend your type of cheer to people? What does it entail?

I would absolutely recommend this type of cheer to other people because it has allowed me to compete in routines against other local schools and cheer our football team to victory. The program is very friendly and accessible, and I love how it has made me as a person.

Junior Isabelle Kazemi

What type of cheer do you do?

I do football and basketball cheer and compete at the national level

Why did you pick this type of cheer?

When I was younger, my parents used to send me to the Carmel Cheer Clinics that were put on for younger girls and since then I have known that I wanted to do cheer.

How long have you been in cheer? What made you want to do it?

This is my sixth year in cheer. I was actually a gymnast for a long time before I joined cheer, but I ended up dropping that because the time commitment was becoming more intense than I would have liked it to be.

Do you recommend your type of cheer to people? What does it entail?

I would definitely recommend cheer to people. While it may be a major time commitment, forming long-lasting relationships with your teammates is such an amazing way to get involved in your school community, and it outweighs that.

Junior Sydney Jared

What type of cheer do you do?

I do football and basketball cheer and compete for the Carmel Nationals Team for cheer.

Why did you pick this type of cheer?

I absolutely fell in love with cheer, the coaches and my teammates which led me to this type of cheer.

How long have you been in cheer? What made you want to do it?

This is my third year cheering. I was a gymnast before I did cheer, but I switched because I loved how it was a team sport and there was a lot of energy involved.

Do you recommend cheer to other people? What does it entail?

I recommend cheer to anyone who is outgoing and wants an exciting, new challenge. Cheer is a sport first and foremost, but outside of that, we practice every day and help each other improve.

Cheer coach Brooke Kibler

What is your title?

Winter cheerleading varsity coach.

What type of cheer do you coach?

I coach sideline cheer for the basketball season.

Why did you decide on this type of cheer?

Truthfully, I love cheer. Both sideline and competition cheer are exciting to participate in.

What are the differences between Basketball and Football cheer?

The fall football cheer program not only cheers on sidelines at football games but it is also the competition team while the winter basketball cheer program cheers sidelines at both boys’ and girls’ basketball games

Is there anything I haven’t asked that you think readers should know?

The winter program consists of three teams: Varsity Blue, Varsity Gold and Junior Varsity. I coach Varsity Gold while Coach Brooke and Coach Kylah coach Varsity Blue and Junior Varsity. We have two varsity teams so we are able to split the boys’ and girls’ home and away games. Each game you come to, you might see a different team.