CCPL to co-host journalistic workshop with CHS Quill & Scroll

Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will co-host a journalistic writing workshop for teens with the CHS club Quill & Scroll, which specializes in publishing reviews on recent literary publications. This event will occur on March 23 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Karen Steinberger, Teen Services Librarian at CCPL, said this will be open to all students at CHS and it will occur in the Teens Program room at the main branch.

“There is registration required for this event. We usually get a pretty decent amount of students at this sort of event. To register you will need to already be a member of the library,” she said.

Junior Ayaan Nadeem, vice president of Quill & Scroll, said the event will review different types of story writing, including narratives, inverted pyramids, and columns. Nadeem said the event will provide snacks.

“Our event is mainly focused on getting middle schoolers and underclassmen interested in journalism,” Nadeem said. “We had a similar event like this for visual journalism, and we will be focusing more on the writing aspects of journalism at this workshop.”