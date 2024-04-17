CCPL to host book club for teens

Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will host the book club “Overbooked” in the Teens Program Room at the main branch. This event will occur on April 18 from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Karen Steinberger, Teen Services Librarian at CCPL, said this will be all students at this school and occurs every Thursday at the same time.

“There is no registration required for this event. We usually get a pretty decent amount of students at this. You don’t need to necessarily be a member of the library, but it is highly recommended,” she said.

Steinberger said there would be snacks available.

“At these meetings, the students run the meetings on their own. There are always snacks and crafts, and everyone makes new friends,” she said.

Junior Jossi Sorg said she is looking forward to the event, which will be her first time attending.

“I have attended a bunch of events at the library, but I don’t think I have ever attended this particular event before. I know it is a library, but I rarely end up using it for reading purposes,” Sorg said.

Sorg said she rarely uses the library for reading purposes because of the load of junior year.

“I have been so busy with college applications, my classes, extracurriculars, and just life this year that I haven’t been able to read as much as I normally do this year,” Sorg said. “But joining this book club feels like a step in the right direction. Now, I’ll be able to actually start reading again, and I could not be more excited.”