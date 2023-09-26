Varsity Football prepares for away game on Sept. 29 against Ben Davis

Maggie Meyer Varsity football player Zale Day plays on his home field on Sept. 22 at the Homecoming game. Day said he is excited to play in the first Sectional game because he feels the team is ready.

The varsity football team competes against Ben Davis on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. Player and junior Jabril Randolph said while he prefers to play at home, he is looking forward to playing at Ben Davis because it is closer than previous away games this season.

“Playing close by gives you more time (to prepare),” Randolph said. (When playing at home) you really get to enjoy everything, especially the student section.”

Additionally, player and senior Zale Day said the team focuses on not letting past games impact their mindset throughout the season.

“The losses we have had (have been most challenging to overcome),” Day said. “We have lost games and then come back the next game and have won on and off, so it’s definitely a tough challenge for us.”

Head Coach John Hebert said the team is in excellent shape as they ensure each player has a structured training schedule.

“All of our players are in APC (advanced physical conditioning) during the school day so their strength training happens in the weight room and gyms under the direction of Mr. Jordan Jurasevich, the new director of sports performance at CHS,” John Hebert said via email. “As for the physical readiness of our football players at practice, we have a specific model we follow each week so that they are feeling their best on Friday. We use GPS data we collect from our daily practices and games to aid in our planning for individuals and the team overall. So much more consideration goes into physical recovery than ever before. Football is such a physically demanding sport to play.” By Maggie Meyer





