Varsity Football prepares for home game on Sept. 15 against Lawrence North

The varsity football team competes against Lawrence North on Sept. 15. Player and senior Zale Day said his coaches help him prepare for games by motivating him to do the best he can.

“He (Coach Hebert) just gets us going before games,” Day said. “He has a little speech he gives before every single game and gets us amped up and ready to go.”

Additionally, player and junior Jabril Randolph said the team prepares for games by learning from their past mistakes.

“Right after every game we go over film on Saturday morning,” Randolph said. “We see everything we did wrong and that is what we work on the whole week.”

Head Coach John Hebert said the teams they play this season are more challenging than previous years, but it doesn’t stop the players from losing hope.

“Our players know how hard it is to win against every team on our schedule,” Hebert said via email. “They just get used to playing games and not knowing how they will turn out. The real need is to keep players from getting too high or too low in the course of a game. We are always saying “Next Play!” as a reminder to let go of what just happened.” By Maggie Meyer