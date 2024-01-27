CHS students embrace gratitude during National Thank You Month, reflect on opportunities

Students at this school find themselves in the middle of a unique celebration this January—National Thank You Month. This nationwide observance encourages individuals to take a moment and express gratitude for the blessings and opportunities in their lives. Students here said they plan to participate in various activities to foster a culture of thankfulness and appreciation.

For example, junior Richard Geng said fostering gratitude toward parents is crucial for his overall well-being and personal development.

“Gratitude is linked to increased happiness, improved mental health and stronger social connections,” Geng said, “which is why I constantly thank my mom and dad for the things they have given me, increasing my mood and overall well-being.”

Health teacher Adam Havice said he agreed with Geng and recommended students to be more thankful to the people in their lives.

“In health I have this assignment designed for students to send thank-you letters to anyone in their life, hopefully bringing awareness regarding the gratitude in their lives,” Havice said.

As part of National Thank You Month, students are encouraged to reflect on the opportunities they have and express their gratitude in different ways. This includes writing thank-you notes, participating in gratitude journaling exercises and engaging in thoughtful discussions about the importance of being thankful.

Senior Shriya Mummaneni said National Thank You Month has influenced her perspective on gratitude.

“Before, I didn’t really think about saying thank you for everyday things,” Mummaneni said. “Along with Thanksgiving, National Thank You Month made me realize that there’s so much to be thankful for, even in the small things. It changed my perspective, and now I try to express my gratitude regularly.”

Mummaneni said she would like to say thank you to her older brother as he had a major influence throughout her life.

“I would like to say thank you to my older brother Ricky,” Mummani said. “He has been a really big role model in my life, being a real inspiration for who I strive to become. He always does the right thing, has my back at all times, and is really fun to be around.”

Freshman David Liu said he does the same, and he said he is thankful for the support he receives from both his parents and coaches.

“I would like to thank my tennis coaches for helping me every day with working on my tennis skills,” Liu said. “My parents are also very supportive of me since they drive me to practices, tournaments and games.”

While National Thank You Month is a nationwide initiative, students here are taking it to heart, recognizing the importance of gratitude in their daily lives. For example, senior Lani Samms shared her thoughts on the impact of expressing gratitude during this month.

“Sometimes, in the midst of exams, assignments and extracurricular activities, it’s easy to overlook the positive aspects of our educational journey. National Thank You Month is a reminder for us to stop, look around and appreciate the opportunities we have, whether it’s the support of our teachers, the resources available to us, or the friendships we’ve formed,” Samms said. “If I could thank one person right now it would probably be my best friend Nicola since she has always been supportive of me and she has also been my day 1, so if I could say thank you to someone it would be her.”

Another crucial aspect of the National Thank You Month celebrations is fostering a sense of community and interconnectedness. Students are encouraged to thank not only their teachers and mentors but also their peers and the support staff who contribute to the overall educational environment.

As National Thank You Month unfolds, students here said they are not only engaging in the expressions of gratitude but also internalizing the value of being thankful.

Geng said, “National Thank You Month is a time to pause, look around and acknowledge the opportunities that shape my educational journey.”