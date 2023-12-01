Athletes, tennis coach reflect on benefits of sports-related technology

  • PINNACLE YEARBOOK SENIOR AD SUBMISSIONS DUE DEC. 8
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Rising Above
Happy Hangul Day
Winter approaching, ways to combat seasonal depression
AI prevalence increasing, teachers should caution plagiarism allegations
As surge of movie adaptations of concerts are released, all fans gain access to concert experience
Early Decision: Helpful or hurtful?
Staff Editorial: CHS as a whole should be thankful for our schools
December 2023 News Briefs
Junior Macie Barth checks out the Green Gift Shop information page on the CCPL website. The page contains information regarding timings, items being sold, and additional library services that are a part of the event. “I can’t wait to check out the library sale on second-hand books for the shop,” Barth said.
Carmel Clay Public Library to host Green Gift Shop on Nov. 30
Adam Miller, Lieutenant of Carmel Police Department and Commander of School Resource Unit, educates students about points of entry and exit at the school. Miller said informing students about ways to leave the school in case danger arises, is crucial in ensuring their safety.
SROs work to combat school intruders, warn against entering and leaving school premises without ID
The Coquettes strike their starting pose for their routine. Wolff said they have made a lot of progress through this season.
Coquettes to continue season with new coach
Mock Trial Sponsor Robert Browning holds the plaque of past Carmel victories at county in club room F102. “It’s great how we’ve been able to continue to win so many awards, these people are always so talented,” Browning said.
Mock Trial members continue to meet in separate teams to practice the case
Sophomore Georgia Estrada browses through Pinterest to find vegetarian thanksgiving recipes. “However (my family) does make sure that there are protein-based options there, but it does also feel kind of restricted since whatever we make is normally in a limited amount, so generally when other people have Thanksgiving leftovers I generally don’t because mine is made in smaller portions said Estrada.
Due to dietary restrictions, students, become more cautious during holiday meals
Senior Zoey Hornback, House of Representatives Cabinet Member organizes donation items to send to sick children at the Riley Children’s Hospital. Giving back to your community allows you to become a better person, said Hornback.
As the giving season approaches, young people give back in rising numbers
Junior Madi Fleischer poses for photos, showing her continuous glucose monitor. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just gotten used to it. It’s not anything different anymore, because it is just part of my day-to-day life. I don’t really think of it as anything different,” she said. (Submitted Photo: Madi Fleicher)
Students, nurse discuss struggle with diabetes
Junior Ariyanna O’Neal drawing for her Human Body System notes. “I love how Carmel is able to offer classes that can get you a headstart on your career path,” ONeal said.
Students, teacher share experiences across state education systems
Members of the Latin Student Alliance dance to traditional Hispanic music at one of their meetings. I love dancing to traditional music, and just being a part of my culture, and embracing it, Queijo said.
Hispanic students, Spanish teacher discuss maintaining connections to heritage, learning about culture
Athletes, tennis coach reflect on benefits of sports-related technology
Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete against North Central on Nov. 28
Carmel plays against Zionsville on Nov. 14. Carmel lost 49-38.
The women’s basketball team trains for game against Hamilton Southeastern on Nov. 24
Junior Rocky Li practices tennis on Nov. 11. Li said he would really enjoy going D2 or D3 to play tennis. (Submitted Photo: Rocky Li)
Athlete Spotlight: Rocky Li leads Mens tennis to State Final victory
Senior Arty Bryant (left) squares up against sophomore Lucas Brock (right) during a practice on Nov. 16 before the first meets of the season. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said duals help players hone in on their skills.
Carmel men’s wrestling prepares for upcoming meets
Students, teacher reflect on Matthew Perry’s legacy and public reaction to celebrity death
A henna artist works at Carmel Giving Hopes annual Diwali event on Nov. 19. Henna cost three dollars and all proceeds went to orphanages in India.
Diwali Photo Gallery
Brayden Trefethen speaks on his experience singing in the hallways
Legacy of Steve Irwin helps students, teacher learn about, connect with nature
The “Puffs” cast performs in a dress rehearsal for the play on Nov. 8. The play is presented by the CHS Theatre and Film department. It was a parody of “Harry Potter,” the novel series. The show is sold out and will play from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11 in the Studio Theatre.
PUFFS Photo Gallery
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Sophomore Lilliana Cate works on ideas for her business, “Pink Lemon Boutique.” Cate worked on her business regularly at school on her computer and phone. Cate’s business can be found at @shoppinklemonboutique on Instagram and TikTok.
Students, teacher discuss experiences, benefits of student-owned small businesses
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Haylie said that ballet is an art form to be shared with others.
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Sophomore Anoushka Jena poses in her dobok for Taekwondo. Doboks are worn traditionally in Korean martial arts.
Q&A with sophomore Anoushka Jena, Taekwondo, discipline, learning transferable skills
Senior Anabelle Yang holds her finished croissants. She said she enjoys baking French breads and pastries.
Q&A with senior Anabelle Yang, baking, exercising creativity, personality
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What do you do with your TCP time?
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2023
2023 LiteBox: Semester 2 Recap
Greg Gottlieb, CHS Champions Together member and senior, thanks his family during the 6th annual Mr. Carmel competition on March 11. The competition involved fifteen senior boys performing individual talents and a group dance. Gottlieb was named the 2022 Mr. Carmel by a panel of teachers from different CHS academic departments. The organization raised over $20,000 for Special Olympics Indiana.
March Litebox: Charity Champion
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: Gossip Girl’s intrigue, iconography and cultural prevalence solidify it as the best teen drama of all time [MUSE]
Review: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are some of the best on the album [MUSE]
December 1
Wordle: December 1
Crossword: November 27
Mini Crossword: November 26
Wordle: November 19
Athletes, tennis coach reflect on benefits of sports-related technology

Asini Jayarapu
December 1, 2023

Athletics is a crucial part of many high school students’ daily schedules. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 57% of high school students play on at least one sports team. As athletics continue to play major roles in students’ lives, advances in sports-related technology have greatly improved the quality of games and practices. For Braedon McIntyre, tennis player and senior, technology is an integral part of his practice routine.

“A lot of the time our coaches set up cameras to record (practices and matches),” he said. “From there, (the coaches) have us watch the films to notice where we’re hitting, our target location and stuff like that. It’s usually just for review to prepare us for our matches.”
According to Daniel Brunette, head coach for the men’s and women’s tennis teams, analyzing films helps players improve and work on their skills.

“We use iPads to film all five of the varsity matches and then the coaches and I will watch the film when we have time, especially if there’s common opponents. Also, if there’s something I see on film, I can cut pieces out of it and look at individual clips with players or doubles teams to show them what’s going on,” Brunette said. “We also use it when the guys are playing poorly, so I’ll have them watch (the films) and take notes, then bring (the notes) back to me in a timely fashion, so we can figure out what’s actually going on. So, the technology certainly helps in that regard.”

Braedon McIntyre, tennis player and senior, practices tennis on the school court. McIntyre said that technology can be a useful tool for athletes because it allows them to see what areas of play they can improve in. Photo submitted by source.

Additionally, swimmer and sophomore Samantha Simmons said the women’s swimming team uses technology for timekeeping during meets.

“We use (touchpads) so the coaches can see how fast we’re going, ” she said. “When you’re racing and you finish you have to hit the touchpad and then it says what time you got.”

Although technology has improved the quality of practices, occasional malfunctions do occur. McIntyre said there was one time where the film length far exceeded the length of the match.

“There was one funny moment where one of our cameras kept recording for 18 hours, so we had an 18-hour recording after the match,” he said. “Half the time we end up putting in a program that analyzes what kinds of shots we’re hitting. It works really well, there haven’t really been any issues.”

Brunette said there have been some technical issues with filming matches.

“iPads aren’t perfect,” he said. “Sometimes we’ve had issues with the battery dying or them just turning off. It’s pretty windy out in tennis courts, since there’s usually nothing blocking the wind, so sometimes the wind will kind of push (the iPads) down, sometimes we can’t film well, so we’ll have to set up (the iPads) and look at two or three courts at a time.”

However, Brunette said along with new technology, the tennis teams also chart every match.

“We’re kind of old school in the sense we chart every match on paper. I’ve charted every doubles match in the 17 years I’ve been coaching,” he said. “We still do paper charts, they are very effective and we know how to read them. We also teach the managers how to chart accurately, so we’ve always had data, but (now) players are able to go back and see (how their playing) looks like.”

Likewise, Simmons said the swim team has backup strategies in place when the touchpads don’t work as intended.

“If you touch (the touchpad) too lightly, then the touchpad will mess up your time, and the (time the backup person writes) will go in the computer system,” she said. “We have people doing backup timers so we get the right times (in case something goes wrong).”

Overall, McIntyre said technology is an effective tool to reflect on a player’s strengths and weaknesses.

“(Technology) can be pretty effective,” he said. “Our coaches are trying to push it more because it’s good to see yourself play and (look) at what areas you might be missing in games or what you’re focusing in on too much. It’s also important as you can see how your opponents play.”

Simmons also said swim meets have become much more efficient with timing devices available.

“We kind of need (touchpads) at meets because otherwise a three-hour meet would turn into an eight-hour meet,” she said. “It makes racing go by so much faster because all the actual timers don’t have to physically write everything down.”

Ultimately, Brunette said the tennis teams greatly improve from watching films and analyzing their plays.

“I’m not going to say (technology) is the end-all-be-all because myself and the coaches have trained eyes, so we can see what’s going on,” he said. “But it’s certainly really helpful as a tennis player being able to see yourself play. It can be nerve wracking, frustrating and a little bit awkward at times, but at the same time it’s really the best way to learn what you’re doing well and what you need to work on.”

