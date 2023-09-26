Men’s tennis to compete in Sectional on Sept. 27

Your source for CHS news

Saahas Kandru
September 26, 2023
Saahas
Christopher Yu, tennis player and senior, plays in the Senior Night match against Guerin Catholic. Coach Brunette said the team has a great chance to be a top contender for the State championship in October.

The men’s tennis team will compete in the Sectional at CHS on Sept. 27.

Jason John, tennis player and junior, said he expects a lot from himself and others on the team this season.

“I don’t put too much pressure on myself in practice but I do expect a lot from myself and my teammates, as they do from me and so does the coaching staff. We try to get better everyday as a team in practice so that we’re ready for game time,” John said.

“Through the offseason, I constantly worked on my craft and tried to be in the best possible shape I can for the season,” he added.

Head Coach Daniel Brunette said the team has had a great start to the season and wants to continue winning with the momentum they have.

“We’ve started off really well. We’ve had a ton of improvement among so many of our boys, and I think we’re in a really good position to be a top team in the state this season,” Brunette said.

“We want to continue to make the most of each day and support each other throughout the entirety of the season. We’re delaying our really important workouts until later in the season to be ready at the most important times,” Brunette added. By Saahas Kandru

For more information about the men’s tennis team, click HERE.

