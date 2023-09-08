Men’s tennis to compete against Fishers on Sept. 12

Your source for CHS news

Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Saahas Kandru
September 8, 2023
Saahas Kandru
Rocky Li, tennis player and junior, plays in the match against Guerin Catholic. Coach Brunette said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late October.

The men’s tennis team will compete against Fishers on Sept. 12. The Sectional will be Sept. 28.

Richard Geng, tennis player and junior, said he trained vigorously in the summer so when the season started he would be ready for any challenges that would come his way.

“I prepared in summer before the season. During the off-season, I practiced at a private tennis club five times a week. That way I was already in the normal swing of things,” Geng said.

“I practice with purpose by having a good mindset while practicing. Before going to a practice session, I always pick one aspect of my game to work on to further improve my game,” he said.

Head Coach Daniel Brunette said this match against Fishers is an important one to determine where the team stands.

“This Fishers team has lots of good players that compete at a very high level. With the Sectional being in a few weeks it’s important we take this match and anything onward very seriously,” Brunette said.

Brunette said the team is getting better and should be at their full potential in the next few weeks.

“Our guys are continuing to improve, their focus gets greater each week and we have a really good plan for our training to be at our best in October for State. We want to continue to make the most of each day and support each other throughout the entirety of the season,” he added. By Saahas Kandru

