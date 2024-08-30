Men’s tennis to compete in John Shirley Invitational.

The men’s tennis team will compete in the John Shirley Invitational at CHS on Aug. 31. They will play against North Central, West Lafayette, Munster, Terre Haute South and Brebeuf.

Andrew Kim, tennis player and junior, said that the team is less dominant this year compared to previous years.

“We all know that this year it’s gonna be harder to win,” Kim said, “We all obviously want to win.”

To prepare for the team’s first invitational of the season, Kim said that there are few changes to practice.

“We’ve been doing a lot more running, just because a lot of our opponents aren’t doing that. Our coach thinks that it’s a good idea,” Kim said, “The guys on varsity, we’re trying to focus more during practice since we have the invitational coming up.”

Assistant coach Mark Branaman said he is excited for this season, and that the team is working very well together this year. He said the invitational coming up is just another tennis match.

“Everybody has their flaws, nobody’s perfect,” Branaman said. “We’re working on serving, we’re working on volleys and we’re working on returns. We’re working on the whole game aspect, a lot of double strategy and things like that.”

