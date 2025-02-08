Super Bowl season: fast approaching and highly anticipated

“The Super Bowl has become more than a game; it is a multi-cultural event celebrated by people around the globe,” said head football coach Kevin Wright.

The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of the National Football League (NFL) season. The 59th championship is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The championship game will feature a highly anticipated rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, rekindling the excitement from Super Bowl 57, their previous encounter.

According to ESPN, The Kansas City Chiefs have the goal of being the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been essential to the Chiefs’ recent successes, and he will be a central figure in this game.

The Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, are looking forward to taking the victory after what ESPN stated was a narrow loss, where the Chiefs won 38-35, and acquired their second championship title. Both teams have demonstrated exceptional resilience and skill throughout the season, setting the stage for a thrilling matchup.

“My favorite part about the Super Bowl is definitely watching it with my friends. The atmosphere feels so different than when watching other championship games,” said football player and senior Drew Cannon.

The entertainment presented at the Super Bowl plays a large role in building the atmosphere of the championship game.

According to Billboard, the halftime show, expected to start at around eight p.m. is set to be quite the spectacle highlight, featuring Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar as the headliner. Lamar, who dominated pop culture and the music industry through 2024 with the hit “Not Like Us”—will deliver a dynamic performance at his second time on the Super Bowl stage. Special guest SZA, known for her soulful vocals and collaborations with Lamar, will join him.

Aside from the halftime show, the rest of the musical line-up consists of the national anthem, performed by Jon Batiste, a Louisiana native and five-time Grammy Award winner. Additionally, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Ledisi will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” with American Sign Language interpretation provided by Stephanie Nogueras. These performances showcase the rich history and heritage of the Super Bowl throughout the years.

“My favorite part of the game is that it has something for everyone to enjoy from the actual game to the commercials, to the halftime show,” said Wright. “Super Bowl Sunday has become something (of) a day (which) is celebrated whether you are a football fan or not.”

“The tradition of watching it with family and friends is something I look forward to each year. I usually don’t care who wins, but do care what food we are serving,” said athletic director Jim Inskeep.

But many students have opposing viewpoints of who might win, say the Chiefs, some the Eagles, but others even think the real winner is going to be singer Taylor Swift, with rumors circulating about her boyfriend, Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce proposing to celebrate the Super Bowl win.

“The Super Bowl is important because many football fans enjoy watching the whole season and then they watch the big game where the best teams go against each other,” football player and sophomore Vaibhav Sonaji said. “My favorite part about it is the confetti and the celebration after the game for the winners and just seeing how far both teams have come.”

As this year’s Super Bowl approaches, students, athletes and staff alike are looking forward to the many aspects of what promises to be an unforgettable evening of football, entertainment, and food. With the compelling team matchup, and the rich, star-studded performances, the Super Bowl is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

“What I believe makes the Super Bowl so important is that it is the biggest game on the biggest stage in all of football,” said football quarterback and junior Anthony Coellner. “From pee wee all the way to the NFL, it is the biggest game that you’ll ever play.”