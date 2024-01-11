January 2024 Interactive News Briefs

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school
Carmel Clay Schools to continue progress on Greyhound Activity Center construction
Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]
Palladiscope Show: Towering Nutcrackers
Ancestry.com's 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
Graphics marked with an “IN” button are interactive, click on the graphic to learn more about the topic from different informative sources.
