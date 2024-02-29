Lewis Hamiltons switch is a step forward for Ferrari [opinion]

When the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (Mercedes) announced Lewis Hamilton would leave the team at the end of the 2024 season, many, including myself, had a difficult time processing the news. Similarly to when Hamilton had left McLaren and joined Mercedes in 2013, many thought at the time the swap was unprompted and poorly planned. Seven constructors’ world championship titles later, Hamilton and Mercedes appeared as an unstoppable duo. Until now, when news broke on Feb. 1 that Hamilton’s time with the team had come to an end and his next destination would be Maranello, with Scuderia Ferrari. Despite the doubtfulness of many fans, there is good reason to believe Hamilton’s decision is the right one for him and the sport.

After an underwhelming 2023 F1 season, fans were searching for more excitement in the upcoming season. Most thought all news regarding driver transfers would slow down for the next few months; however, the news regarding Hamilton’s seat change would bring life back into the motorsport community, and reach non-fans everywhere. According to Zoomph, F1’s Instagram post of Ferrari’s 2025 driver lineup was their top post in the past year, with 330 million impressions and 17.1 million engagements. Personally, in recent weeks, I have been in multiple conversations with friends who had never watched the sport but were interested in the details of the transfer. With this anticipation building up to the 2025 season, fans are sure to tune into races and the drama that ensues.

For Ferrari, signing Hamilton would be another step forward in progressing their team. In 2023, Ferrari had hired a new team principal, Fred Vasseur, whose main goal was to bring Ferrari back to the success they had seen in the early 2000s. Following his arrival, Vasseur has worked to gain more talent at Ferrari by hiring several new engineers. Hamilton’s arrival would not only be the addition of one of the most accomplished drivers of all time, but would follow with other Mercedes team members joining him. Loic Serra, former performance director at Mercedes is already set to join Ferrari in 2025, and rumors are circulating that other team members will also make the switch to improve Ferrari.

For Hamilton, recent years at Mercedes have not seen overwhelming success. With his most recent race win in 2021 at Qatar and finishing second in the drivers’ championship that same year, Mercedes has seen difficulty competing with other teams at the top, most notably Oracle Red Bull Racing. Although Lewis’s decision came as a surprise to many, others assumed his decision was made knowing his time would be better spent at Ferrari. Fans suppose his choice is prompted by the hope of winning a record eighth world championship, which would be more likely with Ferrari rather than Mercedes. Namely, Ferrari stated that 95% of their 2024 car includes new parts, which will be the basis for their 2025 car. Furthermore, Hamilton’s wish for a 10-year ambassador role at Mercedes after his F1 career ends was rejected, while Ferrari has embraced him fully, promising to make him a brand ambassador after his career ends, as well as providing support for his other ventures including his foundation, Mission 44.

Overall, Hamilton’s bold move to Ferrari in 2025 should be viewed as a positive one. Despite the long year ahead before fans can see Hamilton in the famous Ferrari red, it will be worth the wait.