Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Standing Together
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Bias within The Academy
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Traditional breakfast foods arent starting your day off well
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
Being a jack of all trades promotes innovative thinking, should be embraced
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS
CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic, talks to the CTHV class. Ostojic said CHTV is looking forward to award season and planning for next year.
CHTV to start looking for members next year
Choirs prepare for Choral Showcase
Hindu Heritage Society members attend the Diwali Festival event on Nov. 29. Eesha Singh, co-founder and junior, said the clubs next event will take place on March 20 surrounding the topic of a new Indian temple for the deity Sriram. (Submitted Photo: Eesha Singh)
Club Spotlight: Hindu Heritage Society
Quiz Bowl leadership members assist in setting up for another weekly practice in preparation for upcoming competitions. “As we head into the more competitive tournaments of the season, we have been trying to attend more tournaments to get more in-game experience, as well as reading more difficult questions in practice to prepare us for more challenging tournaments,” Pho said.
Quiz Bowl competes in Area tournament, prepares for State
Senior Kevin Hu looks over his FAFSA forms with his dad on Feb 15th, 2024. Hu said his dad helped him a lot while applying for the program.
College coordinator, students share concerns about current financial aid system, promote financial transparency and literacy
Senior Nick Stitle works on his next book on at the CHS Media Center on Feb 8th, 2024. The next book of Stitles The Stormless series is set to release sometime in 2024.
In honor of Library Lovers day, students, media assistant discuss the spiking trend of self-publishing
Junior Feryal Haider reads a book on American family traditions at the CHS library. “My parents have taught me that after you establish a foundation, and you have something to fall back on, you can go do anything you want, Haider said.
Students, child psychologist explore impact of religious, political traditions on teenager’s value system
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Students in Early Childhood Education reflect on importance of board games, effect on development
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing
Senior Mia Kubek poses after committing to Depauw University for soccer. Kubek said she took multiple factors into account with her choice to commit to DePauw, and she is happy with the decision she made. (Submitted Photo: Mia Kubek)
Students, coach weigh the positive and negative aspects of college recruitment and athlete pay
Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete in Sectional on Feb. 17
The Coquettes practice on in the main cafeteria on Jan 26. Liviya Sharp, Coquette dancer and junior, said, I feel like (the goal) of every sport is to practice and get good at something and then you showcase it somehow whether its playing in a game or presenting it to an audience. I consider it a sport for that reason.
Q&A with senior Uma Kalluparambil and junior Liviya Sharp on dancing as a sport
HoCHS: Students share their favorite Indiana basketball teams
Carmel fans cheer on the football team at a home Game. Sophomore Mysk Abedali said she loves the environment in the stands and to cheer for her favorite team.
Sports fans discuss highs, lows when rooting for teams
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, photo gallery of celebration at CCPL
Strike a Chord
The Dreamscapes mural faces the Teens Department at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The mural was designed by CHS graduate Conner Heagy and is the new theme for the Teen Library Council event formerly known as the Yule Ball.
Q&A with Caroline Niepokoj, Teen Services Librarian, Teen Library Council Coordinator on renaming of Dreamscapes event
Social media’s sudden hype around Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting too creepy [opinion]
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
WHJE member and senior Ava Beckman prepares radio equipment for her radio shows. Beckman hosts the “She’s History” and “The Book Was Better” talk shows for WHJE. “She’s History” is about womens’ news and sharing stories about influential women of the past and present. “The Book Was Better” connects students with local authors and librarians as well as spreading the love of reading.
Students, teachers reflect on the digital evolution of high school journalism, communications
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
HoCHS: How do you value family recipes? (Perkins Family Rhubarb Pie)
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Christmas memory and why?
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Review: Priscilla is a stunning biography, offering intense revelations into a keystone American couple [MUSE]
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Wordle: February 22
Mini Crossword: February 21
Word Search: February 20
Wordle: February 19
Mini Crossword: February 15
Impact of India’s Hindi-influenced name change consideration affects Indian-American students at CHS

Jenny Li
February 22, 2024
Impact+of+India%E2%80%99s+Hindi-influenced+name+change+consideration+affects+Indian-American+students+at+CHS
Ryan Zhang

The country English speakers know as “India” is considering changing its name to ““Bharat”.” According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the purpose is to increase the Hindu culture within the country and limit the colonial ties associated with the name. 

Ryan Ringenberg, AP World History teacher, said he believes the name change was heavily influenced by current Indian political factors. 

“From what I have read about India’s name change to Bharat, it sounds as though Modi and the BJP Party are wanting to formally use the traditional Hindi name in a diplomatic setting for multiple reasons,” Ringenberg said via email. “I believe politics, Hindu nationalism and anti-colonialism are all strong factors at play in this decision.”

According to timestravel.com, this is not the first time a country changed its name to remove colonial association. Sri Lanka’s previous name was “Ceylon” in 1972 and officially changed to “Sri Lanka” for government use in 2011.

Ringenberg said he believes although nations are free to change their name according to their preferences, the international community might take a while to adopt the new name. 

“A nation has the right to determine their own name, and while this change would be a significant adjustment to make for the English-speaking world because India is a highly referenced nation, it would be nothing new for the Hindi-speaking population,” he said.

If the country does proceed with its initiative to change the name, students whose background originates in India, such as junior Uma Wadawadigi and freshman Purvi Ghosh, said they’d still prefer to continue to call the country “India”. 

“I’ll probably end up still calling myself Indian because that’s just what I’m used to saying, it’s a habit (calling the country India),” Wadawadigi said. “I don’t know, maybe when it’s officially changed I’ll make an effort to say the other one, but I’ll see. I will probably end up still calling (the country) India.”

Keira Kress

Ghosh said she predicts most people will also continue to call the country “India” despite the name change. 

“Honestly I don’t think anyone would call it (Bharat) even if they did go through the change legally,” Ghosh said. “(The country) probably will continue to be called ‘India’ because of habit. I personally would continue to call it ‘India.’”

Wadawadigi said, “I just think it’s a little weird because Bharat’s a Hindu word, but India has a lot of different religions, so it’s a little bit strange to be changing it to a religious word when there’s a lot of different religions (within India).”

According to AP News, India’s government argues the name India was given to them by the British colonizers when they ruled the country for nearly 200 years before India gained its independence in 1947. Changing the name would enhance its Hindu past. 

“It’d probably take a second to process (calling the country Bharat), mostly because of the significance of calling (the country) India,” Ghosh said. “When I hear the word ‘India,’ I think of the culture and the people there. I don’t think of those things when I hear the word ‘Bharat.’”

Wadawadigi said, “When I hear the word India, I don’t know, I think of my family and all the times I’ve been there; it kind of feels like another home (to me). If they go through and change the name to Bharat, I’ll still think of my family, but it’ll take a while (to get used to). I don’t know for sure but it would probably just take getting used to.”

Wadawadigi said the many different cultures of India make the country unique, not its name.

“I think that even if India’s name (does) change, I doubt that a lot of the culture will change, as there is just so much (to the cultures),” Wadawadigi said, “I do worry, however, that since Bharat is such a Hindu-influenced word, it’ll push other religions who have different cultures to feel less welcome, which would be really sad, in my opinion, because it would get rid of some of the really cool cultural diversity in India. Then again, no one knows for sure what will happen.”

Wadawadigi said the welcoming nature for other religions and cultures is threatened if the name change to ‘Bharat’ goes through. Native students such as Wadawadigi said they hope with the name change the other religions and cultures present within India will hopefully remain unchanged. 

Wadawadigi said, “It’s probably good to make people feel more confident in the place they live in and things like that for people who are Hindu but it’s also bad for people who are not Hindu (living in India) and could (decrease) the diversity within India.”

