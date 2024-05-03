Discussions, ethical considerations of AI

Digital Electronics teacher, Sid Swartzendruber said he is not worried about the AI singularity, in which AI becomes so advanced that it fully replaces humanity.

“I think it could actually be helpful. Ordering and shipping things that don’t necessarily require human input can be done with high accuracy. We should embrace the problem and let AI do its job,” he said. “I could see how the service industry and tech help would be replaced by Al, we’re already doing it through chatbots.”

Senior Yash Bhargava said that we should be wary of companies and how they treat out data.

He said, “As our tech gets more advanced, there is more data being collected about our day to day lives. There’s no saying how this data could be used in the future, so it’s important that people are aware of the data that their devices are collecting about tem and make sure they understand how it is being used.”

Yash also said he uses applications such as ChatGPT to do comprehensive preliminary research without clicking on various links first, and that AI makes it easier to understand complicated concepts.

Swartzendruber said that the use of AI for malicious purposes is inevitable.

He said, “People who want to do bad things are going to find a way. I don’t think we should worry about it, I don’t even think we can. It’s going to create a whole other area of administration that needs to make sure their tools are doing what they’re supposed to.”

With regards to daily use, Swartzendruber said that it influences people more than they may first believe.

He said, “I feel like we’re using it while we don’t know it. We take a lot of luxuries that we take for granted, a lot of which may do more with AI than we realize.”