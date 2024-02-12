Carmel Orchestras kick off Spring semester, begin to prepare for auditions

Members of the Carmel Orchestras pose after a performance with the 2024 Indiana All-State Orchestra. The performance took place on Jan. 13.

The Carmel Orchestras have started the new semester strong. According to Maggie Hite, associate director of orchestras, the new semester has been moving quickly. Hite said students have been working on a multitude of pieces.

“I think this is a busy time of year,” Hite said. “Many orchestra students are working on their own solo and ensemble repertoire and audition excerpts in addition to their orchestra music.”

According to Eileen Roh, member of symphony orchestra and sophomore, the new semester has introduced new members to the orchestra.

“(The orchestra) has been rehearsing with a full symphony orchestra, which includes the wind instruments, so it’s always a fun experience to play with other students,” Roh said.

Additionally, Roh said she has been practicing for her orchestra placement audition, which will take place from Feb. 20-23.

“We recieved a packet with the orchestra audition material about two months prior, and it’s our responsibility to learn our parts,” Roh said. “As for me personally, I look over my different excerpts and I run through them to make sure I can play them all. The excepts get more difficult as they progress, so generally kids also ask their private teachers to help them in preparation for the auditions too.”

Hite said students are practicing rigorously in school and out of school to prepare.

“In the philharmonic and symphony orchestras, we have student section leaders who help run sectionals with their peers during which they spend this time working on their repertoire,” Hite said.