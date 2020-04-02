Faith Austin, varsity women’s lacrosse player and sophomore

What are the main differences between men’s and women’s lacrosse?

Women’s lacrosse is much more less physical, meaning fouls are called more frequently and players can’t be as aggressive. Girls wear only goggles and a mouthguard, and the lacrosse stick net is shallow compared to boys. Men’s lacrosse players wear padding, a helmet, and much more equipment for protection because they play more aggressively.

What equipment do you need to play?

For girls just goggles and a mouthguard. You need cleats, a stick, and a ball too.

What’s your favorite part about lacrosse?

The team atmosphere is really fun and it is a good sport to transition to from soccer or basketball.

What makes you like lacrosse?

(Lacrosse is) super easy to transition from soccer, so it was a good match for me. Again the team atmosphere is fun and the coaches are great.

Why did you decide to play this year?

School sports are a great experience and I had no reason not to!

What were practices like (before we went on break due to COVID-19)?

Two hours everyday after school, the first 45 minutes or so usually consist of cardio and conditioning. We do drills, work on plays, and play small sided games.