Math Club sponsor to retire from club activities next year

Math Club did not host a meeting on March 28, as club sponsor Joseph Broman said that he wanted to incentivise Math Club members to attend the guest speaker event on the preceding day. However, the Math Club is still scheduled to meet every Thursday after school in Room A319. Both Math Club presidents were unable to answer interview questions this week.

Broman said that more CHS students, especially Math Club members, should go listen to the guest speakers.

“I wanted to encourage the members of the Math Club to listen to the speakers that were coming because I think it’s a really unique opportunity to be able to speak to somebody of that high level of mathematics education,” he said.

Math Club also does not currently have anything planned for the rest of the year, as the club was unable to participate in the Purple Comet math competition. Due to the lack of signups for the competition, practice for the competition was canceled. Math Club is searching for more math competitions to participate in, as attendance slows.

“We just have to come up with a plan, find a competition that we can do, and get involved. There are competitions that exist, but I’ve got to get people to [sign up],” Broman said. “Attendance has kind of slowed down as the AMC series ends and competition season slows.”

Broman also mentioned that he will be halting activity with Math Club as its sponsor for the coming school year. Broman said that he wanted to focus on Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honors Society) as his schedule gets busier with managing both clubs. There are currently no candidates for the new Math Club sponsor, and Broman said it would be tough to find a new one.

“Last time somebody retired from the Math Club was 8 years ago and the department head, Mrs. Sohalsky sent out emails for three or four weeks until finally I agreed, so I predict a similar scenario for the next year,” he said. “I’ll probably wind up still helping out with paperwork but I can’t keep staying back every Thursday for clubs and I also want to focus more on the Math Honors Society.” By Ella Guo