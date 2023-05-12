Women’s track and field to compete in Sectional May 16

The women’s track and field team will compete in the Sectional meet on May 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Hamilton SE. Carmel is in sectional 11, competing against Fishers, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Heights, Hamilton SE, Lebanon, Noblesville, Sheridan, University, Western Boone and Westfield

For the Sectional meet, the top three qualifiers in each event will advance to the Regional meet on May 23.

Charlotte Konow, track and field athlete and sophomore, said the team is preparing for the state tournament and starting to feel more confident.

“We are just trying to beat our goals from last season and progressively get faster,” Said Konow. “There is always the goal that each year we get faster, and with that the results will come.”

Aaron Mcrill, women’s track and field coach, said he agreed that confidence is crucial going into the state tournament.

“[I am] always trying to instill confidence in our team. If a coach approaches practice or a competition with negativity, you’re most likely going to get negative results.” he said.

The meet will start at 5:30 p.m. on May 16. See the full women’s track and field schedule here.