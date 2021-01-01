Emily Waddell, sophomore

“I was at a volleyball tournament the weekend before everything got shut down. I remember there was a bunch of talk about canceling school, canceling volleyball, which was a really big deal back then because we were in the middle of a season. For a while there, life was pretty different, especially during lockdown, but things have been starting to get back to normal. For sports especially, things have been very different with more precautions and less activities. I definitely liked not having to go to school everyday last year during online school, but online work can be hard and confusing sometimes. I think I like this year’s structure better because we get those “break” days where we can sleep in a little bit, but we also have in-person days to access teacher help if we need it. By next March, I think we’ll be all together back in school, with precautions of course, like masks.”