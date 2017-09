New Coach, Same Goals: Cross country coaches and athletes discuss the legacy of old head coach and plans with… This seventh consecutive state championship, as well as a fourth-place finish in the 2016 Nike Cross Nationals, Mark Ellington of the women’s cross country team will not be returning this upcoming season as Head Coach, citing family reasons to retire…

Waking Up is Hard to Do In recent years, more and more researchers have published studies supporting the stance that high schools should indeed start later. The focal point of these studies is the idea that teenagers just aren’t getting enough sleep. According to a recent…

Straight Outta Eighth Grade: Playing sports eases high school transitions for incoming freshmen Formost incoming freshmen, the first day of school marked the daunting transition from middle school to high school. With it comes the introduction of a new building, new friends and new teammates. Looking around, many see familiar faces from their…

Q&A: Assistant Principal Joe Schaller discusses upcoming eclipse, CHS participation in viewing. Who gets the privilege to watch the solar eclipse? The people who have their parents do a permission form, so any student who has gotten a permission form turned in or by the end of today will be able to…

House of Representatives to meet on Sept. 8 and 10 to discuss its upcoming events House will meet on Sept. 8 and 10 during SRT in the Freshman Cafeteria. The Sept. 8 meeting will be for juniors and seniors, while the Sept. 10 meeting will be for freshmen and sophomores. “With running House, every Wednesday late start SRT as well…