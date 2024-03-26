Staff Editorial: CHS can improve recognition of academic success

It’s no secret this school has experienced tremendous success in athletics and academics. As one walks throughout the school, the prominence of athletic success is obvious. In the gym, athletic hallways or even senior hallway, the over 170 IHSAA titles are displayed as well as notable athletic achievements and the athletics Hall of Fame. However, while not discrediting the legacy of success in sports, academic achievements are often overlooked. The underwhelming recognition in academic successes is harmful to students who accomplish that.

Student athletes are enshrined in the overall school culture and environment. The impact of this disparity in recognition goes beyond mere acknowledgment; it also affects student motivation. When the school culture celebrates athletic achievements with great enthusiasm and academic achievements get brushed aside, it can create a sense of devaluation of academic efforts. This can narrow students’ perceptions and focus on areas that they feel will be unappreciated.

To that point, the HiLite Staff commends the administration’s continuing efforts to recognize academic achievements, through means such as being recognized at school board meetings, on the school district website and through social media. However, CHS staff can do more to ensure academic achievements don’t go unnoticed to the majority of the student body. Even simple actions such as teachers congratulating students at the beginning of class or being recognized on the announcements can go a long way in the equity of sports and academic recognition.

Just recently, 25 seniors were announced as candidates for the prestigious Presidential Scholars Program. Despite the announcements on social media and on the school website, the typical student at this school is unaware of academic success. Sports, regardless of success, are often pushed through announcements, and small talk is encouraged by teachers.

Furthermore, even the Distinguished Graduate program places an unfair weight towards sports against academics. Dedicated students in student organizations and clubs arguably spend just as much time as athletes in creating an impact on the school community. By placing additional emphasis on academics and ensuring equity in recognition, all students can feel recognized and heard.

Creating a more equitable recognition system at this school is attainable and reachable, with the collective effort from the student body, teachers, parents and the greater school community. By celebrating all forms of achievement equally, all students can feel heard, seen and recognized. Together, we can create a more impactful representation system for all of this school.